GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Barr-Reeve 47, S. Knox 42
Bethany Christian 46, Concord 34
Bethesda Christian 56, Sheridan 41
Blue River 78, Cambridge City 10
Borden 30, Henryville 16
Castle 66, Vincennes 57
Caston 58, Culver Academy 48
Charlestown 56, Salem 47
Columbus East 81, Jennings Co. 75, OT
Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 50, Gary 21st Century 15
Crawford Co. 51, Orleans 32
Dubois 35, Loogootee 23
E. Central 70, Franklin Co. 35
Eastbrook 66, Bluffton 27
Eastern (Greene) 52, Shakamak 33
Eastern (Pekin) 56, Scottsburg 40
Eastern Hancock 57, Daleville 21
Ev. Reitz 58, Jasper 44
Frankfort 44, Southmont 37
Gibson Southern 57, Southridge 37
Heritage Hills 48, Boonville 44
Indpls Herron 64, Indpls Washington 36
Jac-Cen-Del 79, Rising Sun 33
Jay Co. 67, Delta 17
Lapel 62, Muncie Central 52
Maconaquah 66, Whitko 51
Manchester 54, Wabash 38
Monroe Central 45, Cowan 29
Morristown 49, Hauser 35
N. Daviess 70, Washington Catholic 19
Parke Heritage 46, Fountain Central 26
Pendleton Hts. 76, Connersville 24
Pioneer 81, Peru 35
Rochester 42, Goshen 40
S. Spencer 66, Tell City 32
Seeger 41, Lebanon 30
Shelbyville 56, Whiteland 48
Southport 49, Beech Grove 23
Springs Valley 50, Christian Academy 19
Switzerland Co. 44, S. Decatur 34
Tri 61, Madison-Grant 59, 2OT
Trinity Lutheran 46, Floyd Central 45
Waldron 51, Indpls Lutheran 11
Winamac 46, N. Judson 44
Bi-County Tournament=
Semifinal=
Bremen 42, LaVille 37
New Prairie 60, Glenn 42
Pioneer Conference=
Fifth Place=
Indpls Park Tudor 73, Liberty Christian 17
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Wood Memorial vs. White River Valley, ppd.
