GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barr-Reeve 47, S. Knox 42

Bethany Christian 46, Concord 34

Bethesda Christian 56, Sheridan 41

Blue River 78, Cambridge City 10

Borden 30, Henryville 16

Castle 66, Vincennes 57

Caston 58, Culver Academy 48

Charlestown 56, Salem 47

Columbus East 81, Jennings Co. 75, OT

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 50, Gary 21st Century 15

Crawford Co. 51, Orleans 32

Dubois 35, Loogootee 23

E. Central 70, Franklin Co. 35

Eastbrook 66, Bluffton 27

Eastern (Greene) 52, Shakamak 33

Eastern (Pekin) 56, Scottsburg 40

Eastern Hancock 57, Daleville 21

Ev. Reitz 58, Jasper 44

Frankfort 44, Southmont 37

Gibson Southern 57, Southridge 37

Heritage Hills 48, Boonville 44

Indpls Herron 64, Indpls Washington 36

Jac-Cen-Del 79, Rising Sun 33

Jay Co. 67, Delta 17

Lapel 62, Muncie Central 52

Maconaquah 66, Whitko 51

Manchester 54, Wabash 38

Monroe Central 45, Cowan 29

Morristown 49, Hauser 35

N. Daviess 70, Washington Catholic 19

Parke Heritage 46, Fountain Central 26

Pendleton Hts. 76, Connersville 24

Pioneer 81, Peru 35

Rochester 42, Goshen 40

S. Spencer 66, Tell City 32

Seeger 41, Lebanon 30

Shelbyville 56, Whiteland 48

Southport 49, Beech Grove 23

Springs Valley 50, Christian Academy 19

Switzerland Co. 44, S. Decatur 34

Tri 61, Madison-Grant 59, 2OT

Trinity Lutheran 46, Floyd Central 45

Waldron 51, Indpls Lutheran 11

Winamac 46, N. Judson 44

Bi-County Tournament=

Semifinal=

Bremen 42, LaVille 37

New Prairie 60, Glenn 42

Pioneer Conference=

Fifth Place=

Indpls Park Tudor 73, Liberty Christian 17

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Wood Memorial vs. White River Valley, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

