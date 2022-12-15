BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bellevue 48, Huron 47
Bloom-Carroll 67, Circleville 57
Castalia Margaretta 62, Norwalk St. Paul 36
Cle. St. Ignatius 76, Cle. VASJ 42
Delta 44, Tol. Ottawa Hills 37
Edon 49, Holgate 37
Kansas Lakota 36, Gibsonburg 33
Louisville Aquinas 69, Fairport Harbor Harding 29
Middlefield Cardinal 75, Mantua Crestwood 65
New Riegel 66, Lakeside Danbury 65
Parma Hts. Holy Name 62, Rocky River Lutheran W. 55
Powell Olentangy Liberty 61, Hilliard Bradley 42
Sandusky Perkins 66, Norwalk 52
Sandusky St. Mary 61, Fremont St. Joseph 50
Sugarcreek Garaway 51, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 38
Tiffin Calvert 53, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 48
Tiffin Columbian 58, Sandusky 53
Vermilion 58, Clyde 56
W. Unity Hilltop 51, Pioneer N. Central 26
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
