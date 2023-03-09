BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

VPA Playoffs=

Division 3=

Semifinal=

Hazen Union 66, Thetford Academy 43

Winooski 71, Bellows Falls Union 51

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

