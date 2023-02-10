GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada-Borup/Norman County West 71, Frazee 60

Anoka 59, Coon Rapids 33

BOLD 81, MACCRAY 34

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 77, Warroad 25

Barnum 77, Wrenshall 22

Battle Lake 62, Ashby 32

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 73, Maple Lake 25

Belle Plaine 56, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 46

Benilde-St. Margaret's 84, Bloomington Jefferson 53

Bethlehem Academy 53, Medford 35

Braham 56, East Central 24

Caledonia 73, Fillmore Central 44

Cambridge-Isanti 66, Big Lake 21

Cass Lake-Bena 68, Pine River-Backus 61

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 51, New Ulm Cathedral 41

Centennial 62, Spring Lake Park 44

Christ's Household of Faith 50, St. Paul Humboldt 42

Cleveland 46, Nicollet 41

Cloquet 65, Hibbing 30

Dawson-Boyd 54, Renville County West 35

DeLaSalle 73, Bloomington Kennedy 53

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 44, Thief River Falls 32

Dover-Eyota 68, Lewiston-Altura 51

East Grand Forks 55, Red Lake Falls 40

Eden Valley-Watkins 51, Paynesville 48

Elk River 53, Robbinsdale Armstrong 43

Ely 58, Mesabi East 49

Fergus Falls 58, Little Falls 34

Fertile-Beltrami 49, Lake Park-Audubon 41

Floodwood 64, Deer River 44

Fosston 74, NCEUH 40

Grand Rapids 68, Hermantown 47

Hastings 58, Two Rivers 31

Heritage Christian Academy 46, Spectrum 38

Hillcrest Lutheran 33, Rothsay 32

Hinckley-Finlayson 63, Duluth Denfeld 40

Hmong Academy 34, Community of Peace 29

Holdingford 48, Kimball 38

Holy Family Catholic 69, St. Anthony 49

Jordan 59, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 28

Kelliher/Northome 88, Clearbrook-Gonvick 41

Kingsland 53, Mabel-Canton 36

Kittson County Central 53, Win-E-Mac 34

Lac qui Parle Valley 71, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 42

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 83, AC/GE 27

Lanesboro 55, Houston 48

LeRoy-Ostrander 59, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 52

Litchfield 48, Dassel-Cokato 36

Luverne 70, Adrian/Ellsworth 31

Madelia 50, Mankato Loyola 44

Mahtomedi 82, Hill-Murray 70

Mankato East 49, Northfield 33

Maple Grove 66, Blaine 59

Maranatha Christian 87, St. Agnes 48

Mayer Lutheran 68, Tri-City United 37

Menahga 52, Sebeka 43

Milbank, S.D. 53, Ortonville 23

Minneapolis Roosevelt 64, Columbia Heights 40

Minneapolis Southwest 74, Minneapolis Edison 22

Montevideo 75, West Central 59

Monticello 67, Princeton 30

Moose Lake/Willow River 70, McGregor 36

Nevis 63, Blackduck 38

New Life Academy 38, Math and Science Academy 36

New London-Spicer 61, Annandale 41

New Richland-H-E-G 79, United South Central 28

North Woods 83, Fond du Lac Ojibwe 22

Nova Classical Academy 41, Washington Tech 39

Ogilvie 84, Rush City 66

Osakis 55, Browerville/Eagle Valley 27

Park Center 73, Totino-Grace 62

Pelican Rapids 47, Barnesville 32

Pipestone 64, Fairmont 47

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 79, Chatfield 57

Red Wing 82, Kasson-Mantorville 54

Rock Ridge 69, Duluth Marshall 56

Rockford 60, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 22

Rogers 71, Osseo 42

Sacred Heart 71, Stephen-Argyle 52

Sauk Rapids-Rice 55, North Branch 47

Sibley East 48, LeSueur-Henderson 40

Sleepy Eye 76, Red Rock Central 24

South St. Paul 53, Simley 39

Southwest Minnesota Christian 62, Minneota 49

Spring Grove 54, Southland 47

St. Charles 65, Wabasha-Kellogg 41

St. Clair 64, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 61

Stillwater 70, Forest Lake 38

Swanville 70, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 33

Two Harbors 73, Carlton 44

Underwood 60, Hancock 58

United Christian 44, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 23

Verndale 68, Bertha-Hewitt 45

Wabasso 45, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 38

Wadena-Deer Creek 62, Parkers Prairie 53

West Lutheran 58, North Lakes Academy 13

Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 63, Brandon-Evansville 50

Winona Cotter 75, La Crescent 59

Yellow Medicine East 57, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 52

Zimmerman 63, Chisago Lakes 53

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Avail Academy vs. Hiawatha Collegiate, ccd.

Brooklyn Center vs. Hope Academy, ccd.

Minneapolis North vs. Minneapolis South, ppd.

