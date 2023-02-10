GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada-Borup/Norman County West 71, Frazee 60
Anoka 59, Coon Rapids 33
BOLD 81, MACCRAY 34
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 77, Warroad 25
Barnum 77, Wrenshall 22
Battle Lake 62, Ashby 32
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 73, Maple Lake 25
Belle Plaine 56, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 46
Benilde-St. Margaret's 84, Bloomington Jefferson 53
Bethlehem Academy 53, Medford 35
Braham 56, East Central 24
Caledonia 73, Fillmore Central 44
Cambridge-Isanti 66, Big Lake 21
Cass Lake-Bena 68, Pine River-Backus 61
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 51, New Ulm Cathedral 41
Centennial 62, Spring Lake Park 44
Christ's Household of Faith 50, St. Paul Humboldt 42
Cleveland 46, Nicollet 41
Cloquet 65, Hibbing 30
Dawson-Boyd 54, Renville County West 35
DeLaSalle 73, Bloomington Kennedy 53
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 44, Thief River Falls 32
Dover-Eyota 68, Lewiston-Altura 51
East Grand Forks 55, Red Lake Falls 40
Eden Valley-Watkins 51, Paynesville 48
Elk River 53, Robbinsdale Armstrong 43
Ely 58, Mesabi East 49
Fergus Falls 58, Little Falls 34
Fertile-Beltrami 49, Lake Park-Audubon 41
Floodwood 64, Deer River 44
Fosston 74, NCEUH 40
Grand Rapids 68, Hermantown 47
Hastings 58, Two Rivers 31
Heritage Christian Academy 46, Spectrum 38
Hillcrest Lutheran 33, Rothsay 32
Hinckley-Finlayson 63, Duluth Denfeld 40
Hmong Academy 34, Community of Peace 29
Holdingford 48, Kimball 38
Holy Family Catholic 69, St. Anthony 49
Jordan 59, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 28
Kelliher/Northome 88, Clearbrook-Gonvick 41
Kingsland 53, Mabel-Canton 36
Kittson County Central 53, Win-E-Mac 34
Lac qui Parle Valley 71, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 42
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 83, AC/GE 27
Lanesboro 55, Houston 48
LeRoy-Ostrander 59, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 52
Litchfield 48, Dassel-Cokato 36
Luverne 70, Adrian/Ellsworth 31
Madelia 50, Mankato Loyola 44
Mahtomedi 82, Hill-Murray 70
Mankato East 49, Northfield 33
Maple Grove 66, Blaine 59
Maranatha Christian 87, St. Agnes 48
Mayer Lutheran 68, Tri-City United 37
Menahga 52, Sebeka 43
Milbank, S.D. 53, Ortonville 23
Minneapolis Roosevelt 64, Columbia Heights 40
Minneapolis Southwest 74, Minneapolis Edison 22
Montevideo 75, West Central 59
Monticello 67, Princeton 30
Moose Lake/Willow River 70, McGregor 36
Nevis 63, Blackduck 38
New Life Academy 38, Math and Science Academy 36
New London-Spicer 61, Annandale 41
New Richland-H-E-G 79, United South Central 28
North Woods 83, Fond du Lac Ojibwe 22
Nova Classical Academy 41, Washington Tech 39
Ogilvie 84, Rush City 66
Osakis 55, Browerville/Eagle Valley 27
Park Center 73, Totino-Grace 62
Pelican Rapids 47, Barnesville 32
Pipestone 64, Fairmont 47
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 79, Chatfield 57
Red Wing 82, Kasson-Mantorville 54
Rock Ridge 69, Duluth Marshall 56
Rockford 60, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 22
Rogers 71, Osseo 42
Sacred Heart 71, Stephen-Argyle 52
Sauk Rapids-Rice 55, North Branch 47
Sibley East 48, LeSueur-Henderson 40
Sleepy Eye 76, Red Rock Central 24
South St. Paul 53, Simley 39
Southwest Minnesota Christian 62, Minneota 49
Spring Grove 54, Southland 47
St. Charles 65, Wabasha-Kellogg 41
St. Clair 64, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 61
Stillwater 70, Forest Lake 38
Swanville 70, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 33
Two Harbors 73, Carlton 44
Underwood 60, Hancock 58
United Christian 44, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 23
Verndale 68, Bertha-Hewitt 45
Wabasso 45, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 38
Wadena-Deer Creek 62, Parkers Prairie 53
West Lutheran 58, North Lakes Academy 13
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 63, Brandon-Evansville 50
Winona Cotter 75, La Crescent 59
Yellow Medicine East 57, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 52
Zimmerman 63, Chisago Lakes 53
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Avail Academy vs. Hiawatha Collegiate, ccd.
Brooklyn Center vs. Hope Academy, ccd.
Minneapolis North vs. Minneapolis South, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.