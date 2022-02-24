BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Belleview Christian 36, Flatirons Academy 25

Branson/Kim 52, La Veta 43

Centauri 59, Bayfield 41

De Beque 51, North Park 46

Denver Christian 58, Byers 35

Granada 56, Cheyenne Wells 34

Ignacio 54, Ridgway 29

Lutheran 52, Faith Christian 45

Rye 50, Holly 47

Sanford 46, Del Norte 37

Simla 55, Kiowa 11

Springfield 35, Primero 33

St. Mary's Academy 75, La Junta 55

CHSAA State Tournament=

First Round=

Class 4A=

Durango 59, Glenwood Springs 54

