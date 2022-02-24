BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Belleview Christian 36, Flatirons Academy 25
Branson/Kim 52, La Veta 43
Centauri 59, Bayfield 41
De Beque 51, North Park 46
Denver Christian 58, Byers 35
Granada 56, Cheyenne Wells 34
Ignacio 54, Ridgway 29
Lutheran 52, Faith Christian 45
Rye 50, Holly 47
Sanford 46, Del Norte 37
Simla 55, Kiowa 11
Springfield 35, Primero 33
St. Mary's Academy 75, La Junta 55
CHSAA State Tournament=
First Round=
Class 4A=
Durango 59, Glenwood Springs 54
