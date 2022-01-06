BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arts 82, Shabazz 54
Atlantic Tech 56, Vineland 51
Audubon 38, Gateway 29
Bloomfield 51, Livingston 34
Caldwell 64, Millburn 48
Camden Catholic 74, Seneca 48
Chatham 92, Mendham 84
Cherry Hill West 73, Washington Township 67
Christian Brothers 53, Manalapan 43
Collingswood 43, Haddon Heights 39
Colonia 63, Woodbridge 32
Delaware Valley Regional 69, Manville 28
Delbarton 50, West Morris 40
Egg Harbor 85, Cedar Creek 81
Freehold Township 55, Howell 38
Glen Ridge 56, Eagle Academy 36
Governor Livingston 66, Roselle 55
Haddon Township 40, West Deptford 24
Haddonfield 45, Sterling 32
Immaculate Conception-Montclair 61, Pope Francis, Mass. 47
J.P. Stevens 66, Monroe 64
Johnson 54, Sayreville 52
Jonathan Dayton 56, Brearley 35
Kingsway 67, Timber Creek 54
Lenape 64, Shawnee 45
Manasquan 35, Point Pleasant Boro 29
Manchester 58, Donovan Catholic 36
Marlboro 76, Middletown South 39
Moorestown 64, Pemberton 53
Morristown 52, Morris Hills 34
Newark East Side 75, Columbia 68
North Brunswick 66, Iselin Kennedy 41
North Star Academy 69, Verona 62
Notre Dame 77, Lawrence 58
Old Tappan 55, Pascack Valley 38
Overbrook 77, Woodstown 38
Passaic Tech 71, Clifton 67
Paterson Kennedy 58, Eastside Paterson 42
Paulsboro 70, Lindenwold 39
Phillipsburg 54, Montgomery 50
Pitman 84, Pennsville Memorial 41
Point Pleasant Beach 61, Keansburg 56
Ramapo 67, Northern Highlands 41
Red Bank Catholic 67, Raritan 52
Ridge 57, Immaculata 51
Rutgers Prep 69, North Hunterdon 32
Salem 80, Clayton 72
Schalick 54, Penns Grove 50
Seton Hall Prep 52, Newark Central 50
Sinai Christian 61, Matawan 58
Technology 55, Cedar Grove 39
Tenafly 50, Demarest 47
University 66, Irvington 60
Voorhees 60, Warren Hills 37
Watchung Hills 73, Bridgewater-Raritan 41
Wayne Hills 63, West Milford 55
Wayne Valley 70, Lakeland 35
Westfield 40, Elizabeth 38
Wildwood 51, Gloucester Catholic 37
Wildwood Catholic 69, Absegami 35
Williamstown 56, Clearview Regional 41
Woodbury 50, Gloucester City 36
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/