BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arts 82, Shabazz 54

Atlantic Tech 56, Vineland 51

Audubon 38, Gateway 29

Bloomfield 51, Livingston 34

Caldwell 64, Millburn 48

Camden Catholic 74, Seneca 48

Chatham 92, Mendham 84

Cherry Hill West 73, Washington Township 67

Christian Brothers 53, Manalapan 43

Collingswood 43, Haddon Heights 39

Colonia 63, Woodbridge 32

Delaware Valley Regional 69, Manville 28

Delbarton 50, West Morris 40

Egg Harbor 85, Cedar Creek 81

Freehold Township 55, Howell 38

Glen Ridge 56, Eagle Academy 36

Governor Livingston 66, Roselle 55

Haddon Township 40, West Deptford 24

Haddonfield 45, Sterling 32

Immaculate Conception-Montclair 61, Pope Francis, Mass. 47

J.P. Stevens 66, Monroe 64

Johnson 54, Sayreville 52

Jonathan Dayton 56, Brearley 35

Kingsway 67, Timber Creek 54

Lenape 64, Shawnee 45

Manasquan 35, Point Pleasant Boro 29

Manchester 58, Donovan Catholic 36

Marlboro 76, Middletown South 39

Moorestown 64, Pemberton 53

Morristown 52, Morris Hills 34

Newark East Side 75, Columbia 68

North Brunswick 66, Iselin Kennedy 41

North Star Academy 69, Verona 62

Notre Dame 77, Lawrence 58

Old Tappan 55, Pascack Valley 38

Overbrook 77, Woodstown 38

Passaic Tech 71, Clifton 67

Paterson Kennedy 58, Eastside Paterson 42

Paulsboro 70, Lindenwold 39

Phillipsburg 54, Montgomery 50

Pitman 84, Pennsville Memorial 41

Point Pleasant Beach 61, Keansburg 56

Ramapo 67, Northern Highlands 41

Red Bank Catholic 67, Raritan 52

Ridge 57, Immaculata 51

Rutgers Prep 69, North Hunterdon 32

Salem 80, Clayton 72

Schalick 54, Penns Grove 50

Seton Hall Prep 52, Newark Central 50

Sinai Christian 61, Matawan 58

Technology 55, Cedar Grove 39

Tenafly 50, Demarest 47

University 66, Irvington 60

Voorhees 60, Warren Hills 37

Watchung Hills 73, Bridgewater-Raritan 41

Wayne Hills 63, West Milford 55

Wayne Valley 70, Lakeland 35

Westfield 40, Elizabeth 38

Wildwood 51, Gloucester Catholic 37

Wildwood Catholic 69, Absegami 35

Williamstown 56, Clearview Regional 41

Woodbury 50, Gloucester City 36

