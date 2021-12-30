BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Auburn Hills Avondale 64, Riverview 53

Brown City 44, Port Huron 42

Cass City 50, Capac 28

Croswell-Lexington 42, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 36

Dearborn Divine Child 72, L'Anse Creuse 64

Detroit King 80, Saginaw 47

Hurley, Wis. 71, Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 40

Lake Leelanau St. Mary 60, Flat Rock 46

Marshall 78, Otsego 50

Notre Dame Prep 72, Adrian 60

Okemos 64, Caledonia 52

Rapid River 54, Bark River-Harris 39

Rockford 72, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 46

Schoolcraft 61, Pewamo-Westphalia 32

St. Mary's Prep 70, Ferndale 51

Summit Academy North 48, Kalamazoo Central 42

Warren De La Salle 77, Detroit Pershing 49

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

