BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Auburn Hills Avondale 64, Riverview 53
Brown City 44, Port Huron 42
Cass City 50, Capac 28
Croswell-Lexington 42, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 36
Dearborn Divine Child 72, L'Anse Creuse 64
Detroit King 80, Saginaw 47
Hurley, Wis. 71, Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 40
Lake Leelanau St. Mary 60, Flat Rock 46
Marshall 78, Otsego 50
Notre Dame Prep 72, Adrian 60
Okemos 64, Caledonia 52
Rapid River 54, Bark River-Harris 39
Rockford 72, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 46
Schoolcraft 61, Pewamo-Westphalia 32
St. Mary's Prep 70, Ferndale 51
Summit Academy North 48, Kalamazoo Central 42
Warren De La Salle 77, Detroit Pershing 49
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/