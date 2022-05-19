|Boy's Baseball
|OHSAA Baseball Championships
|Division I
|Region 1
Akr. Ellet 3, Macedonia Nordonia 0
Chagrin Falls Kenston 2, Kent Roosevelt 1
Mayfield 3, Painesville Riverside 1
Uniontown Lake 4, Aurora 3
Youngs. Boardman 5, Austintown Fitch 0
|Region 2
Upper Arlington 5, Reynoldsburg 0
|Region 3
Avon Lake 10, N. Olmsted 0
Parma Normandy 7, Lakewood St. Edward 6
Wadsworth 9, Grafton Midview 0
|Region 4
Cin. Moeller 3, Cin. Colerain 1
Lebanon 3, Kings Mills Kings 0
|Division II
Region 6
Tol. Cent. Cath. 8, Wauseon 0
Chardon 5, Warren Howland 3
Medina Buckeye 6, Mentor Lake Cath. 0
St. Marys Memorial 1, Galion 0
|Region 7
Johnstown 1, Cols. DeSales 0
|Division III
|Region 9
Gates Mills Gilmour 3, Orrville 0
Middlefield Cardinal 11, Leavittsburg LaBrae 4
Sullivan Black River 7, Wellington 0
|Region 10
Bucyrus Wynford 4, Elmore Woodmore 1
Delta 11, Tol. Ottawa Hills 0
Fredericktown 10, Johnstown Northridge 0
Kenton at Harrod Allen East, ppd. To May 20.
Minster 5, Bloomdale Elmwood 0
Oak Harbor 11, Attica Seneca E. 9
Paulding 4, Liberty Center 1
Rockford Parkway 7, Bluffton 3
|Region 11
Baltimore Liberty Union 9, Marion Elgin 0
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 7, Magnolia Sandy Valley 2
Chillicothe Zane Trace 13, Williamsport Westfall 3
Coshocton 3, Sugarcreek Garaway 0
Gallion Northmor 4, W. Jefferson 1
Grandview Hts. 4, Mt. Gilead 3
Ironton Rock Hill 3, Crooksville 1
Marion Pleasant 7, Cols. Ready 3
Martins Ferry 10, Bellaire 0
Minford 12, Chillicothe Southeastern 2
Pomeroy Meigs 3, Frankfort Adena 0
Portsmouth 7, Winchester Eastern 1
Proctorville Fairland 3, Lynchburg-Clay 0
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 7, Beverly Ft. Frye 2
Wellston 3, Piketon 2
Wheelersburg 4, Portsmouth W. 1
|Region 12
Casstown Miami East 6, Arcanum 2
Versailles 9, New Lebanon Dixie 0
|Division IV
|Region 13
Ashtabula St. John 5, Vienna Mathews 3
Bristolville Bristol 11, Windham 1
Columbia Station Columbia 11, Rittman 1
Heartland Christian 4, McDonald 2
Jeromesville Hillsdale 16, Cuyahoga Hts. 0
Lake Center Christian 9, Brookfield 0
Lisbon David Anderson 5, Berlin Center Western Reserve 4
Louisville Aquinas at Mineral Ridge, ppd. To May 20.
Mogadore 13, Independence 3
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 10, Lowellville 0
Tiffin Calvert 11, Oregon Stritch 0
Warren JFK 26, Kinsman Badger 3
|Region 14
Antwerp 2, Hicksville 1
Defiance Ayersville 9, Montpelier 0
Dola Hardin Northern 10, Arlington 5
Edon 5, Pioneer N. Central 2
Greenwich S. Cent. 13, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 3
Hamler Patrick Henry 6, McComb 5
Haviland Wayne Trace 10, Edgerton 0
Kalida 8, Holgate 0
Leipsic 5, N. Baltimore 0
Lima Perry 3, Fort Recovery 2
Miller City 17, Ft. Jennings 0
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 5, Carey 1
Plymouth 4, Lucas 1
St. Henry 2, Maria Stein Marion Local 0
Van Wert Lincolnview 2, Spencerville 1
|Region 15
Berlin Hiland 10, Sarasville Shenandoah 0
Millersport 10, Danville 0
New Matamoras Frontier 8, Malvern 1
Shadyside 11, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 0
Totonto 5, Caldwell 1
|Region 16
Felicity-Franklin 13, Cin. Seven Hills 9
Pleasant Hill Newton 10, Botkins 0
Russia 10, Union City Mississinawa Valley 0
