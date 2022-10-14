PREP FOOTBALL=
Auburn Mountainview 41, Todd Beamer 19
Bonney Lake 35, Redmond 18
Evergreen (Vancouver) 55, Heritage 3
Hudson's Bay 28, Woodland 21
Kelso 28, Mountain View 26
Kennedy 47, Auburn Riverside 17
Kennewick 13, Hanford 6
Kittitas 55, Granger 0
Prosser 38, East Valley (Yakima) 14
River Ridge 33, Central Kitsap 28
Washington 28, Fife 21
Washington School For The Deaf 63, Mary Knight 18
West Valley (Spokane) 33, North Central 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
