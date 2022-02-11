GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bear River 57, Logan 23

Beaver 51, Parowan 37

Bryce Valley 36, Water Canyon 31

Carbon 51, Emery 48

Cedar City 56, Crimson Cliffs 48

Copper Hills 48, Riverton 38

Cottonwood 47, Tooele 37

Delta 39, North Sanpete 35

Desert Hills 54, Pine View 39

Enterprise 34, South Sevier 29

Grand County 56, Monticello 44

Grantsville 52, Layton Christian Academy 39

Herriman 61, Bingham 57

Jordan 59, Mountain View 42

Juan Diego Catholic 37, Providence Hall 34

Judge Memorial 80, Summit Academy 42

Maeser Prep Academy 52, Wasatch Academy 14

Millard 58, North Summit 47

Morgan 72, Ogden 50

Mountain Ridge 66, West Jordan 45

North Sevier 53, Duchesne 49

Panguitch 47, Milford 41

Payson 48, Uintah 42

Piute 33, Escalante 24

Richfield 47, Canyon View 25

Ridgeline 70, Green Canyon 49

Rowland Hall 50, St. Joseph 33

Sky View 64, Mountain Crest 56

Stansbury 59, Cedar Valley 51

Timpanogos 68, Alta 54

Timpview 48, Orem 40

Wayne 53, Valley 47

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

