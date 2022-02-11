GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bear River 57, Logan 23
Beaver 51, Parowan 37
Bryce Valley 36, Water Canyon 31
Carbon 51, Emery 48
Cedar City 56, Crimson Cliffs 48
Copper Hills 48, Riverton 38
Cottonwood 47, Tooele 37
Delta 39, North Sanpete 35
Desert Hills 54, Pine View 39
Enterprise 34, South Sevier 29
Grand County 56, Monticello 44
Grantsville 52, Layton Christian Academy 39
Herriman 61, Bingham 57
Jordan 59, Mountain View 42
Juan Diego Catholic 37, Providence Hall 34
Judge Memorial 80, Summit Academy 42
Maeser Prep Academy 52, Wasatch Academy 14
Millard 58, North Summit 47
Morgan 72, Ogden 50
Mountain Ridge 66, West Jordan 45
North Sevier 53, Duchesne 49
Panguitch 47, Milford 41
Payson 48, Uintah 42
Piute 33, Escalante 24
Richfield 47, Canyon View 25
Ridgeline 70, Green Canyon 49
Rowland Hall 50, St. Joseph 33
Sky View 64, Mountain Crest 56
Stansbury 59, Cedar Valley 51
Timpanogos 68, Alta 54
Timpview 48, Orem 40
Wayne 53, Valley 47
