GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Apple Creek Waynedale 54, Jeromesville Hillsdale 13
Ashtabula Edgewood 58, Conneaut 33
Athens 56, McArthur Vinton County 37
Atwater Waterloo 60, Akr. Firestone 42
Bainbridge Paint Valley 41, Hillsboro 27
Baltimore Liberty Union 65, Heath 52
Barnesville 53, Rayland Buckeye 51
Bellaire 57, Shadyside 12
Belmont Union Local 56, Beverly Ft. Frye 34
Berlin Hiland 40, Uhrichsville Claymont 32
Bidwell River Valley 43, Albany Alexander 38
Bishop Ready 38, Williamsport Westfall 28
Bristol 45, Heartland Christian 37
Brookfield 63, Vienna Mathews 30
Camden Preble Shawnee 64, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 30
Canfield S. Range 39, Cortland Lakeview 34
Cardington-Lincoln 38, Centerburg 33
Carey 48, Bucyrus 33
Casstown Miami E. 41, Versailles 33
Castalia Margaretta 43, Sandusky Perkins 38, OT
Celina 32, New Knoxville 15
Chagrin Falls 50, Kirtland 20
Cin. Oak Hills 40, Seton 34
Cin. Walnut Hills 55, Milford 53
Cin. West Clermont 63, Morrow Little Miami 30
Circleville Logan Elm 30, Chillicothe Huntington 28
Coldwater 47, Van Wert 35
Creston Norwayne 42, Dalton 38
Delphos Jefferson 57, Paulding 16
E. Central, Ind. 55, Cin. Mercy-McAuley 42
Eaton 51, New Paris National Trail 33
Edgerton 49, Hicksville 29
Findlay Liberty-Benton 64, Elmore Woodmore 30
Fremont Ross 54, Tiffin Columbian 32
Ft. Loramie 60, Hou 20
Galion Northmor 46, Fredericktown 45
Girard 45, Jefferson Area 24
Greenup Co., Ky. 48, S. Point 27
Grove City 50, Worthington Kilbourne 27
Hilliard Darby 44, Hilliard Bradley 43
Hubbard 51, Niles McKinley 21
John Marshall, W.Va. 62, St. Clairsville 43
Kinsman Badger 63, McDonald 37
Lakeside Danbury 68, Sandusky St. Mary 9
Lewis Center Olentangy 66, Marion Harding 31
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 60, Zanesville 44
Lima Sr. 57, Lima Perry 42
Lowellville 48, Warren Lordstown 11
Milford Center Fairbanks 45, Richwood N. Union 34
Miller City 54, Van Wert Lincolnview 35
Millersburg W. Holmes 44, Mansfield Madison 32
Mt. Orab Western Brown 89, Cin. Withrow 38
Mt. Vernon 43, New Philadelphia 41
New Albany 58, Westerville N. 40
New London 44, Ashland Crestview 6
Norwalk 51, Clyde 20
Oak Glen, W.Va. 61, Lisbon Beaver 24
Oak Harbor 48, Millbury Lake 38
Ottawa-Glandorf 64, Napoleon 30
Ottoville 52, Arlington 32
Parkersburg, W.Va. 52, Greenville 32
Parma Padua 56, Parma Hts. Holy Name 47
Peninsula Woodridge 60, Akr. Coventry 22
Perry 54, Madison 47
Poland Seminary 57, Struthers 56
Portsmouth 64, Fairview, Ky. 25
RULH 46, Fayetteville-Perry 40
Richmond Edison 59, Bowerston Conotton Valley 40
Russia 50, Botkins 32
Saline Washtenaw Christian, Mich. 59, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 34
Shelby 57, Willard 50
Smithville 49, Doylestown Chippewa 47
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 57, Weir, W.Va. 43
Sugarcreek Garaway 57, Can. Cent. Cath. 37
Swanton 44, Rossford 17
Sycamore Mohawk 72, Attica Seneca E. 45
Sylvania Southview 40, Wapakoneta 29
Tol. Cent. Cath. 53, Perrysburg 47
Tol. Start 62, Akr. Hoban 58, OT
Uniontown Lake 63, Massillon 47
Warren Harding 57, Warren Champion 52
Warren Howland 53, Macedonia Nordonia 35
Warsaw River View 51, Crooksville 33
West Salem Northwestern 61, Rittman 32
Westerville Cent. 58, Pataskala Licking Hts. 23
Wheelersburg 49, Minford 46, OT
Wickliffe 45, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 27
Zanesville Rosecrans 42, Tree of Life 30
Holiday Hoop Fest=
Bishop Watterson 39, Logan 22
Cols. Upper Arlington 50, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 48
Newark 47, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Arcanum vs. Union City Mississinawa Valley, ccd.
Bridgeport vs. Hundred, W.Va., ppd.
Fairfield vs. Cin. Princeton, ccd.
Lucas vs. Mansfield Christian, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
