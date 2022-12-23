GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Apple Creek Waynedale 54, Jeromesville Hillsdale 13

Ashtabula Edgewood 58, Conneaut 33

Athens 56, McArthur Vinton County 37

Atwater Waterloo 60, Akr. Firestone 42

Bainbridge Paint Valley 41, Hillsboro 27

Baltimore Liberty Union 65, Heath 52

Barnesville 53, Rayland Buckeye 51

Bellaire 57, Shadyside 12

Belmont Union Local 56, Beverly Ft. Frye 34

Berlin Hiland 40, Uhrichsville Claymont 32

Bidwell River Valley 43, Albany Alexander 38

Bishop Ready 38, Williamsport Westfall 28

Bristol 45, Heartland Christian 37

Brookfield 63, Vienna Mathews 30

Camden Preble Shawnee 64, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 30

Canfield S. Range 39, Cortland Lakeview 34

Cardington-Lincoln 38, Centerburg 33

Carey 48, Bucyrus 33

Casstown Miami E. 41, Versailles 33

Castalia Margaretta 43, Sandusky Perkins 38, OT

Celina 32, New Knoxville 15

Chagrin Falls 50, Kirtland 20

Cin. Oak Hills 40, Seton 34

Cin. Walnut Hills 55, Milford 53

Cin. West Clermont 63, Morrow Little Miami 30

Circleville Logan Elm 30, Chillicothe Huntington 28

Coldwater 47, Van Wert 35

Creston Norwayne 42, Dalton 38

Delphos Jefferson 57, Paulding 16

E. Central, Ind. 55, Cin. Mercy-McAuley 42

Eaton 51, New Paris National Trail 33

Edgerton 49, Hicksville 29

Findlay Liberty-Benton 64, Elmore Woodmore 30

Fremont Ross 54, Tiffin Columbian 32

Ft. Loramie 60, Hou 20

Galion Northmor 46, Fredericktown 45

Girard 45, Jefferson Area 24

Greenup Co., Ky. 48, S. Point 27

Grove City 50, Worthington Kilbourne 27

Hilliard Darby 44, Hilliard Bradley 43

Hubbard 51, Niles McKinley 21

John Marshall, W.Va. 62, St. Clairsville 43

Kinsman Badger 63, McDonald 37

Lakeside Danbury 68, Sandusky St. Mary 9

Lewis Center Olentangy 66, Marion Harding 31

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 60, Zanesville 44

Lima Sr. 57, Lima Perry 42

Lowellville 48, Warren Lordstown 11

Milford Center Fairbanks 45, Richwood N. Union 34

Miller City 54, Van Wert Lincolnview 35

Millersburg W. Holmes 44, Mansfield Madison 32

Mt. Orab Western Brown 89, Cin. Withrow 38

Mt. Vernon 43, New Philadelphia 41

New Albany 58, Westerville N. 40

New London 44, Ashland Crestview 6

Norwalk 51, Clyde 20

Oak Glen, W.Va. 61, Lisbon Beaver 24

Oak Harbor 48, Millbury Lake 38

Ottawa-Glandorf 64, Napoleon 30

Ottoville 52, Arlington 32

Parkersburg, W.Va. 52, Greenville 32

Parma Padua 56, Parma Hts. Holy Name 47

Peninsula Woodridge 60, Akr. Coventry 22

Perry 54, Madison 47

Poland Seminary 57, Struthers 56

Portsmouth 64, Fairview, Ky. 25

RULH 46, Fayetteville-Perry 40

Richmond Edison 59, Bowerston Conotton Valley 40

Russia 50, Botkins 32

Saline Washtenaw Christian, Mich. 59, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 34

Shelby 57, Willard 50

Smithville 49, Doylestown Chippewa 47

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 57, Weir, W.Va. 43

Sugarcreek Garaway 57, Can. Cent. Cath. 37

Swanton 44, Rossford 17

Sycamore Mohawk 72, Attica Seneca E. 45

Sylvania Southview 40, Wapakoneta 29

Tol. Cent. Cath. 53, Perrysburg 47

Tol. Start 62, Akr. Hoban 58, OT

Uniontown Lake 63, Massillon 47

Warren Harding 57, Warren Champion 52

Warren Howland 53, Macedonia Nordonia 35

Warsaw River View 51, Crooksville 33

West Salem Northwestern 61, Rittman 32

Westerville Cent. 58, Pataskala Licking Hts. 23

Wheelersburg 49, Minford 46, OT

Wickliffe 45, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 27

Zanesville Rosecrans 42, Tree of Life 30

Holiday Hoop Fest=

Bishop Watterson 39, Logan 22

Cols. Upper Arlington 50, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 48

Newark 47, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Arcanum vs. Union City Mississinawa Valley, ccd.

Bridgeport vs. Hundred, W.Va., ppd.

Fairfield vs. Cin. Princeton, ccd.

Lucas vs. Mansfield Christian, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you