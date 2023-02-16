BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashland 67, Eagle Point 40
Cascade 67, Newport 37
Cascade Christian 68, Coquille 23
Douglas 75, St. Mary's 67
Four Rivers Community School 68, Monument/Dayville 24
Imbler 49, Echo 34
Kennedy 47, Salem Academy 39
Lost River 63, Trinity Lutheran 49
Mapleton 43, Siletz Valley Early College 38
Mitchell/Spray 59, Sherman 51
North Marion 62, Sweet Home 52
Pendleton 57, La Grande 50
Philomath 60, Stayton 38
Rogue Valley Adventist 78, Bonanza 62
Santiam 64, Regis 45
Seaside 49, Scappoose 41
Sisters 65, La Pine 53
South Wasco County 63, Ione/Arlington 61
St. Paul 53, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 30
Willamette Valley Christian 50, Perrydale 42
Wilsonville 59, Hillsboro 21
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
