BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashland 67, Eagle Point 40

Cascade 67, Newport 37

Cascade Christian 68, Coquille 23

Douglas 75, St. Mary's 67

Four Rivers Community School 68, Monument/Dayville 24

Imbler 49, Echo 34

Kennedy 47, Salem Academy 39

Lost River 63, Trinity Lutheran 49

Mapleton 43, Siletz Valley Early College 38

Mitchell/Spray 59, Sherman 51

North Marion 62, Sweet Home 52

Pendleton 57, La Grande 50

Philomath 60, Stayton 38

Rogue Valley Adventist 78, Bonanza 62

Santiam 64, Regis 45

Seaside 49, Scappoose 41

Sisters 65, La Pine 53

South Wasco County 63, Ione/Arlington 61

St. Paul 53, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 30

Willamette Valley Christian 50, Perrydale 42

Wilsonville 59, Hillsboro 21

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

