GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Academy Park def. St. Hubert's, forfeit
Argyle, Texas 44, Upper St. Clair 38
Bethlehem Catholic 46, Allentown Central Catholic 42
Cardinal O'Hara 41, Owen J Roberts 36
Central Columbia 51, Berwick 26
Central York 74, Spring Grove 34
Clairton 54, Jeannette 20
Conestoga Christian 30, West Shore 25
Emmaus 49, East Stroudsburg South 43
Faith Christian Academy 47, Jenkintown 25
Fels 68, Kensington 41
Gwynedd Mercy 58, Shipley 34
Haverford 57, Garnet Valley 30
Lincoln Park Charter 56, Clyde Eula, Texas 26
Mount Pleasant 50, Frazier 25
Philadelphia Central 57, New Foundations 44
Pittsburgh North Catholic 49, Seneca Valley 17
Red Lion 49, Warwick 18
Spring-Ford 48, Bullis, Md. 43
Upper Dublin 48, Hatboro-Horsham 27
Villa Maria 54, Notre Dame 47
West Greene 45, Monessen 42
Wilmington 50, Elwood City Riverside 27
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Avonworth vs. Seneca Valley, ppd.
Bethlehem Freedom vs. Moon, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
