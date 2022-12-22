GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Academy Park def. St. Hubert's, forfeit

Argyle, Texas 44, Upper St. Clair 38

Bethlehem Catholic 46, Allentown Central Catholic 42

Cardinal O'Hara 41, Owen J Roberts 36

Central Columbia 51, Berwick 26

Central York 74, Spring Grove 34

Clairton 54, Jeannette 20

Conestoga Christian 30, West Shore 25

Emmaus 49, East Stroudsburg South 43

Faith Christian Academy 47, Jenkintown 25

Fels 68, Kensington 41

Gwynedd Mercy 58, Shipley 34

Haverford 57, Garnet Valley 30

Lincoln Park Charter 56, Clyde Eula, Texas 26

Mount Pleasant 50, Frazier 25

Philadelphia Central 57, New Foundations 44

Pittsburgh North Catholic 49, Seneca Valley 17

Red Lion 49, Warwick 18

Spring-Ford 48, Bullis, Md. 43

Upper Dublin 48, Hatboro-Horsham 27

Villa Maria 54, Notre Dame 47

West Greene 45, Monessen 42

Wilmington 50, Elwood City Riverside 27

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Avonworth vs. Seneca Valley, ppd.

Bethlehem Freedom vs. Moon, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

