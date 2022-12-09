BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
B.T. Washington 67, Negreet 61
Beekman 52, Downsville 14
Brother Martin 60, Westgate 28
Caldwell Parish 58, Teurlings Catholic 53
Central Lafourche 64, South Terrebonne 28
Covington 79, Lakeshore 74
Delhi 56, Beau Chene 44
Doyline 72, Kilbourne 47
Evangel Christian Academy 71, Green Oaks 44
Fairview 72, Elizabeth 63
Fisher 48, Ecole Classique 21
French Settlement 62, Denham Springs 57
Hicks 85, Glenmora 51
Hornbeck 53, Bolton 49
Loranger 78, Hammond 63
Mandeville 56, West Jefferson 40
Midland 87, Grand Lake 63
New Iberia 51, Liberty 49
Ponchatoula 59, Country Day 42
Riverdale 75, Kenner Discovery 28
Saint Paul's 54, Tara 39
Salmen 74, St. Thomas Aquinas 69
Shaw 82, South Lafourche 38
Shreveport Northwood 58, Acadiana 26
South Beauregard 63, Hackberry 45
Southern Lab 55, Istrouma 36
St. Augustine 67, Slidell 52
St. Mary's 47, Converse 45
St. Thomas More 60, Easton 58
Sterlington 72, Monterey 47
University (Lab) 73, West Feliciana 21
Vinton 54, Oberlin 27
Washington-Marion 62, Plaquemine 55
Weston 68, Claiborne Christian 67
Zachary 84, Peabody 74
Zwolle 65, Florien 49
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Abbeville vs. Franklin, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.