BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

B.T. Washington 67, Negreet 61

Beekman 52, Downsville 14

Brother Martin 60, Westgate 28

Caldwell Parish 58, Teurlings Catholic 53

Central Lafourche 64, South Terrebonne 28

Covington 79, Lakeshore 74

Delhi 56, Beau Chene 44

Doyline 72, Kilbourne 47

Evangel Christian Academy 71, Green Oaks 44

Fairview 72, Elizabeth 63

Fisher 48, Ecole Classique 21

French Settlement 62, Denham Springs 57

Hicks 85, Glenmora 51

Hornbeck 53, Bolton 49

Loranger 78, Hammond 63

Mandeville 56, West Jefferson 40

Midland 87, Grand Lake 63

New Iberia 51, Liberty 49

Ponchatoula 59, Country Day 42

Riverdale 75, Kenner Discovery 28

Saint Paul's 54, Tara 39

Salmen 74, St. Thomas Aquinas 69

Shaw 82, South Lafourche 38

Shreveport Northwood 58, Acadiana 26

South Beauregard 63, Hackberry 45

Southern Lab 55, Istrouma 36

St. Augustine 67, Slidell 52

St. Mary's 47, Converse 45

St. Thomas More 60, Easton 58

Sterlington 72, Monterey 47

University (Lab) 73, West Feliciana 21

Vinton 54, Oberlin 27

Washington-Marion 62, Plaquemine 55

Weston 68, Claiborne Christian 67

Zachary 84, Peabody 74

Zwolle 65, Florien 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Abbeville vs. Franklin, ccd.

