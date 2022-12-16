BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Broad Run 54, Heritage (Leesburg) 36

Cave Spring 77, Blacksburg 36

Central - Wise 33, Union 27

E.C. Glass 75, Jefferson Forest 59

Franklin County 58, Bassett 50

Freedom (South Riding) 55, Potomac Falls 51

Hanover 64, Deep Run 47

John Champe 48, Woodgrove 45

King George 53, Essex 39

Lancaster 67, Middlesex 35

Lebanon 84, Tazewell 37

Liberty Christian 62, Heritage (Lynchburg) 43

Loudoun County 53, Lightridge 38

Maggie L. Walker GS 50, Mechanicsville High School 43

Marion 60, Rural Retreat 43

Matoaca 65, Patrick Henry-Ashland 52

Menchville 82, Heritage (Newport News) 41

Mills Godwin 62, Hermitage 54

Narrows 50, Parry McCluer 46

Nottoway 65, Amelia County 39

Oak Hill Academy 64, Ridge View, S.C. 51

Oscar Smith 72, Great Bridge 43

Patrick County 64, Dan River 54

Phelps, Ky. 71, Hurley 48

Regents 53, Tandem Friends School 36

Rustburg 63, Amherst County 58

Salisbury, Md. 84, Nandua 70

Springdale Prep, Md. 66, Evergreen Christian 50

TJHS 57, Douglas Freeman 54

The New Community School 77, Tidewater Academy 52

Tunstall 80, Gretna 57

Tuscarora 51, Rock Ridge 48

Westfield 57, Colonial Forge 52

Williamsburg Christian Academy 81, StoneBridge School 43

Yorktown 42, Washington-Liberty 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Carroll County vs. Grayson County, ppd.

Covington vs. Craig County, ppd.

