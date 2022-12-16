BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Broad Run 54, Heritage (Leesburg) 36
Cave Spring 77, Blacksburg 36
Central - Wise 33, Union 27
E.C. Glass 75, Jefferson Forest 59
Franklin County 58, Bassett 50
Freedom (South Riding) 55, Potomac Falls 51
Hanover 64, Deep Run 47
John Champe 48, Woodgrove 45
King George 53, Essex 39
Lancaster 67, Middlesex 35
Lebanon 84, Tazewell 37
Liberty Christian 62, Heritage (Lynchburg) 43
Loudoun County 53, Lightridge 38
Maggie L. Walker GS 50, Mechanicsville High School 43
Marion 60, Rural Retreat 43
Matoaca 65, Patrick Henry-Ashland 52
Menchville 82, Heritage (Newport News) 41
Mills Godwin 62, Hermitage 54
Narrows 50, Parry McCluer 46
Nottoway 65, Amelia County 39
Oak Hill Academy 64, Ridge View, S.C. 51
Oscar Smith 72, Great Bridge 43
Patrick County 64, Dan River 54
Phelps, Ky. 71, Hurley 48
Regents 53, Tandem Friends School 36
Rustburg 63, Amherst County 58
Salisbury, Md. 84, Nandua 70
Springdale Prep, Md. 66, Evergreen Christian 50
TJHS 57, Douglas Freeman 54
The New Community School 77, Tidewater Academy 52
Tunstall 80, Gretna 57
Tuscarora 51, Rock Ridge 48
Westfield 57, Colonial Forge 52
Williamsburg Christian Academy 81, StoneBridge School 43
Yorktown 42, Washington-Liberty 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Carroll County vs. Grayson County, ppd.
Covington vs. Craig County, ppd.
