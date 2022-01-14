GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arvada West 45, Brighton 26

Brush 56, Liberty Common 25

Centennial 34, Custer County 33

Cherokee Trail 37, Eaglecrest 29

Cheyenne Mountain 54, Pueblo Central 33

Colo. Springs Christian 52, Manitou Springs 17

D'Evelyn 68, Wheat Ridge 20

Denver West 62, Eagle Ridge Academy 26

Flatirons Academy 88, Mile High Adventist Academy 6

Fleming 52, Lone Star 40

Fort Collins 34, Poudre 30

Grand Valley 62, Meeker 46

Grandview 54, Cherry Creek 34

Holy Family 46, Broomfield 28

Jefferson Academy 51, Bishop Machebeuf 15

Kent Denver 36, Peak to Peak 30

Northfield 47, Adams City 28

Pine Creek 57, Pueblo West 55

Prairie 81, Denver Jewish Day School 7

Pueblo South 46, Liberty 44

Ralston Valley 61, Fossil Ridge 53

Rocky Mountain 23, Belleview Christian 19

Roosevelt 74, Skyview 68

Sierra Grande 47, Trinidad 26

St. Mary's Academy 59, Manual 50

Summit 49, Eagle Valley 46

The Classical Academy 57, Rampart 49

The Vanguard School 94, Florence 26

Thomas Jefferson 59, Sierra 29

Union Colony Preparatory School 41, Alexander Dawson 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Rocky Ford vs. Las Animas, ppd. to Feb 1st.

