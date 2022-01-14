GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arvada West 45, Brighton 26
Brush 56, Liberty Common 25
Centennial 34, Custer County 33
Cherokee Trail 37, Eaglecrest 29
Cheyenne Mountain 54, Pueblo Central 33
Colo. Springs Christian 52, Manitou Springs 17
D'Evelyn 68, Wheat Ridge 20
Denver West 62, Eagle Ridge Academy 26
Flatirons Academy 88, Mile High Adventist Academy 6
Fleming 52, Lone Star 40
Fort Collins 34, Poudre 30
Grand Valley 62, Meeker 46
Grandview 54, Cherry Creek 34
Holy Family 46, Broomfield 28
Jefferson Academy 51, Bishop Machebeuf 15
Kent Denver 36, Peak to Peak 30
Northfield 47, Adams City 28
Pine Creek 57, Pueblo West 55
Prairie 81, Denver Jewish Day School 7
Pueblo South 46, Liberty 44
Ralston Valley 61, Fossil Ridge 53
Rocky Mountain 23, Belleview Christian 19
Roosevelt 74, Skyview 68
Sierra Grande 47, Trinidad 26
St. Mary's Academy 59, Manual 50
Summit 49, Eagle Valley 46
The Classical Academy 57, Rampart 49
The Vanguard School 94, Florence 26
Thomas Jefferson 59, Sierra 29
Union Colony Preparatory School 41, Alexander Dawson 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Rocky Ford vs. Las Animas, ppd. to Feb 1st.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/