GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baker 66, Homedale, Idaho 36
Central Catholic 59, McNary 39
Colton 40, Taft 36
Dallas 55, Tillamook 30
Faith Bible 82, Life Christian 12
Grand View Christian 14, Jewell 12
Jordan Valley 60, Pine Eagle 12
Lowell 39, Mohawk 26
New Hope Christian 43, Milo Adventist 13
North Valley 41, St. Mary's 31
Open Door 44, Falls City 6
Payette, Idaho 42, Ontario 11
Pilot Rock 42, Griswold 25
Rainier 50, Portland Adventist 22
Weiser, Idaho 49, Vale 32
Wells 60, Sandy 33
Mountainside Tipoff Classic=
Barlow 72, South Eugene 31
Mountainside 48, Grant 40
Westside Winter Jam=
Jefferson 45, Neah-Kah-Nie 39
Santiam Christian 52, Trinity Lutheran 45
Westside Christian 58, Crosshill Christian 35
Yreka Tournament=
Crater 58, Del Norte-Crescent City, Calif. 17
Henley 63, Cascade Christian 23
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/