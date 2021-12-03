GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baker 66, Homedale, Idaho 36

Central Catholic 59, McNary 39

Colton 40, Taft 36

Dallas 55, Tillamook 30

Faith Bible 82, Life Christian 12

Grand View Christian 14, Jewell 12

Jordan Valley 60, Pine Eagle 12

Lowell 39, Mohawk 26

New Hope Christian 43, Milo Adventist 13

North Valley 41, St. Mary's 31

Open Door 44, Falls City 6

Payette, Idaho 42, Ontario 11

Pilot Rock 42, Griswold 25

Rainier 50, Portland Adventist 22

Weiser, Idaho 49, Vale 32

Wells 60, Sandy 33

Mountainside Tipoff Classic=

Barlow 72, South Eugene 31

Mountainside 48, Grant 40

Westside Winter Jam=

Jefferson 45, Neah-Kah-Nie 39

Santiam Christian 52, Trinity Lutheran 45

Westside Christian 58, Crosshill Christian 35

Yreka Tournament=

Crater 58, Del Norte-Crescent City, Calif. 17

Henley 63, Cascade Christian 23

