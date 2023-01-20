GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexis I. duPont 75, John Dickinson 30
Appoquinimink 63, St. Georges Tech 58
Cape Henlopen 51, Dover 44
Charter School of Wilmington 63, Newark Charter 15
Conrad 72, MOT Charter 54
Delaware Military Academy 59, First State Military 12
Delmarva Christian 56, St. Peter and Paul, Md. 36
Early College 42, Sussex Academy 38
Hodgson Vo-Tech 51, William Penn 21
Holly Grove, Md. 23, Calvary Christian 16
Howard School of Technology 64, Christiana 33
Lake Forest 50, Indian River 19
Middletown 51, Delcastle Tech 42
Polytech 48, Sussex Technical 30
Red Lion Christian Academy 54, Thomas McKean 26
Sanford 88, St. Andrew's 15
Seaford 48, Laurel 29
Ursuline Academy 52, St. Mark's 21
Woodbridge 63, Delmar 21
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
