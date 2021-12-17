BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bryce Valley 43, Water Canyon 23

Corner Canyon 60, Rigby, Idaho 54

Crownpoint, N.M. 68, Whitehorse 59

Davis 59, American Fork 36

Farmington 64, Highland 50

Freedom Prep 88, Rockwell Charter 78

Grand County 92, Green River 59

Milford 87, Valley 79

Mountain Brook, Ala. 55, Copper Hills 50

Panguitch 47, Wayne 24

Payson 45, Homewood, Ala. 29

Piute 75, Diamond Ranch 61

Real Salt Lake 76, Salem Hills 61

Coach Walker Memorial Holiday Classic=

Dixie 52, Logan 36

Snow Canyon 52, Riverton 35

Spanish Fork 65, Pine View 39

Westlake 77, Ridgeline 64

Coach Walker Memorial Holiday Tournament=

Desert Hills 68, Manti 44

Flaming Gorge Classic=

Manila 45, Rock Springs, Wyo. 41

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you