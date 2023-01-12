BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
A. Philip Randolph Career and Technical High School 59, Swenson 43
Barrack Hebrew 39, Pine Forge 30
Benjamin Franklin 92, TECH Freire Charter 84
Dobbins 86, Parkway Center City 34
Edison 59, Bodine 56
Franklin Towne Charter 67, Rush 34
Imhotep Charter 68, West Philadelphia 50
Kensington 64, Nueva Esperanza 29
Latin Charter 59, Martin Luther King 38
Maritime Academy 86, Hill-Freedman 65
Mastery Charter North 60, Gratz 51
Neumann 87, Benton 32
Olney Charter 93, Freire Charter 36
Overbrook 91, Abraham Lincoln 88
Paul Robeson 54, Engineering And Science 53
Philadelphia Academy Charter 53, Parkway Northwest 25
Philadelphia Central 57, Palumbo 56
Philadelphia Northeast 59, High School of the Future 38
SLA Beeber 80, Preparatory Charter High School 70
Strawberry Mansion 47, Roxborough 39
Tacony Academy 56, Masterman 55
The City School 70, Mercy Career & Technical High School 27
Upper Darby 74, Marple Newtown 61
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
