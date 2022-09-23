PREP FOOTBALL=
CLASS 6A=
¶ Alief Taylor 37, Alvin 20
¶ Arlington Bowie 59, Arlington Houston 7
¶ Buda Hays 34, Boerne-Champion 29
¶ Byron Nelson 69, Keller Timber Creek 2
¶ Del Valle 42, Austin Akins 0
¶ Edinburg North 35, PSJA Southwest 13
¶ Irving MacArthur 55, Richardson 21
¶ Katy 59, Katy Mayde Creek 3
¶ Katy Morton Ranch 77, Katy Cinco Ranch 63
¶ Killeen Harker Heights 21, Pflugerville Weiss 14
¶ Klein Cain 49, Tomball Memorial 20
¶ New Braunfels 40, Brenham 20
¶ PSJA North 28, Edinburg Vela 21
¶ Richmond George Ranch 24, Fort Bend Travis 21
¶ SA Northside Brandeis 50, SA Madison 27
¶ Smithson Valley 35, New Braunfels Canyon 0
¶ Southlake Carroll 62, Haltom 0
¶ Spring Dekaney 35, Aldine Eisenhower 7
CLASS 5A=
¶ Brownsville Memorial 59, PSJA 14
¶ Burleson Centennial 63, FW South Hills 0
¶ Colleyville Heritage 57, FW Trimble Tech 0
¶ Dallas South Oak Cliff 49, Dallas Adamson 0
¶ El Paso Eastlake 24, EP Americas 22
¶ EP Burges 27, EP Hanks 7
¶ Frisco 35, Frisco Lebanon Trail 7
¶ Frisco Heritage 28, Frisco Centennial 21
¶ Houston Madison 54, Houston Austin 0
¶ Houston Milby 33, Wisdom 10
¶ La Joya Palmview 21, McAllen Memorial 12
¶ Mansfield Timberview 56, Carrollton Smith 8
¶ McKinney North 34, Tyler 13
¶ Mercedes 48, Mission Sharyland 25
¶ Montgomery Lake Creek 47, Randle 7
¶ Nederland 38, Fort Bend Willowridge 14
¶ Port Arthur Memorial 47, Baytown Sterling 7
¶ SA Harlandale 55, SA Brackenridge 43
¶ SA Wagner 42, Kyle Lehman 0
¶ Victoria West 72, CC King 21
¶ Waco University 49, Killeen Chaparral 16
CLASS 4A=
¶ Argyle 51, Frisco Memorial 13
¶ Celina 56, Carrollton Ranchview 0
¶ FW Western Hills 50, FW Carter-Riverside 30
¶ Wilmer-Hutchins 20, Dallas Pinkston 14
CLASS 3A=
¶ Santa Rosa 14, George West 12
CLASS 2A=
¶ Granger 35, Bruni 6
¶ Gruver 24, Spearman 20
¶ La Villa 38, Harlingen Marine Military 14
¶ Woodsboro 26, Bartlett 20, OT
CLASS 1A=
¶ Balmorhea 78, Imperial Buena Vista 30
¶ Jayton 34, Silverton 27
¶ Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 78, Tyler Kings Academy 24
¶ Lingleville 68, Iredell 22
¶ Loraine 60, Ackerly Sands 15
¶ Medina 54, Santa Anna 8
¶ Paducah 41, Hedley 20
¶ Ranger 62, Gustine 16
¶ Rankin 88, Van Horn 39
PRIVATE SCHOOLS=
¶ SA Town East Christian 52, CC Arlington Heights Christian 6
OTHER=
¶ Jersey Village 65, Houston Spring Woods 0
¶ Sotomayor 14, SA Northside Holmes 8
¶ West Plains 35, Lubbock Estacado 14
¶ Worthing 55, Houston Scarborough 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.