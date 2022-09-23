PREP FOOTBALL=

CLASS 6A=

¶ Alief Taylor 37, Alvin 20

¶ Arlington Bowie 59, Arlington Houston 7

¶ Buda Hays 34, Boerne-Champion 29

¶ Byron Nelson 69, Keller Timber Creek 2

¶ Del Valle 42, Austin Akins 0

¶ Edinburg North 35, PSJA Southwest 13

¶ Irving MacArthur 55, Richardson 21

¶ Katy 59, Katy Mayde Creek 3

¶ Katy Morton Ranch 77, Katy Cinco Ranch 63

¶ Killeen Harker Heights 21, Pflugerville Weiss 14

¶ Klein Cain 49, Tomball Memorial 20

¶ New Braunfels 40, Brenham 20

¶ PSJA North 28, Edinburg Vela 21

¶ Richmond George Ranch 24, Fort Bend Travis 21

¶ SA Northside Brandeis 50, SA Madison 27

¶ Smithson Valley 35, New Braunfels Canyon 0

¶ Southlake Carroll 62, Haltom 0

¶ Spring Dekaney 35, Aldine Eisenhower 7

CLASS 5A=

¶ Brownsville Memorial 59, PSJA 14

¶ Burleson Centennial 63, FW South Hills 0

¶ Colleyville Heritage 57, FW Trimble Tech 0

¶ Dallas South Oak Cliff 49, Dallas Adamson 0

¶ El Paso Eastlake 24, EP Americas 22

¶ EP Burges 27, EP Hanks 7

¶ Frisco 35, Frisco Lebanon Trail 7

¶ Frisco Heritage 28, Frisco Centennial 21

¶ Houston Madison 54, Houston Austin 0

¶ Houston Milby 33, Wisdom 10

¶ La Joya Palmview 21, McAllen Memorial 12

¶ Mansfield Timberview 56, Carrollton Smith 8

¶ McKinney North 34, Tyler 13

¶ Mercedes 48, Mission Sharyland 25

¶ Montgomery Lake Creek 47, Randle 7

¶ Nederland 38, Fort Bend Willowridge 14

¶ Port Arthur Memorial 47, Baytown Sterling 7

¶ SA Harlandale 55, SA Brackenridge 43

¶ SA Wagner 42, Kyle Lehman 0

¶ Victoria West 72, CC King 21

¶ Waco University 49, Killeen Chaparral 16

CLASS 4A=

¶ Argyle 51, Frisco Memorial 13

¶ Celina 56, Carrollton Ranchview 0

¶ FW Western Hills 50, FW Carter-Riverside 30

¶ Wilmer-Hutchins 20, Dallas Pinkston 14

CLASS 3A=

¶ Santa Rosa 14, George West 12

CLASS 2A=

¶ Granger 35, Bruni 6

¶ Gruver 24, Spearman 20

¶ La Villa 38, Harlingen Marine Military 14

¶ Woodsboro 26, Bartlett 20, OT

CLASS 1A=

¶ Balmorhea 78, Imperial Buena Vista 30

¶ Jayton 34, Silverton 27

¶ Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 78, Tyler Kings Academy 24

¶ Lingleville 68, Iredell 22

¶ Loraine 60, Ackerly Sands 15

¶ Medina 54, Santa Anna 8

¶ Paducah 41, Hedley 20

¶ Ranger 62, Gustine 16

¶ Rankin 88, Van Horn 39

PRIVATE SCHOOLS=

¶ SA Town East Christian 52, CC Arlington Heights Christian 6

OTHER=

¶ Jersey Village 65, Houston Spring Woods 0

¶ Sotomayor 14, SA Northside Holmes 8

¶ West Plains 35, Lubbock Estacado 14

¶ Worthing 55, Houston Scarborough 0

