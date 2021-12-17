BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ambrose 66, Homedale 53

Bear Lake 31, Filer 24

Buhl 68, Wood River 59

Camas County 57, Rimrock 31

Centennial 67, Caldwell 62

Challis 65, Taylor's Crossing 32

Coeur d'Alene 80, Central Valley, Wash. 65

Columbia 64, Bonneville 50

Corner Canyon, Utah 60, Rigby 54

Horseshoe Bend 65, Tri-Valley 22

Jerome 62, Nampa 47

Kuna 60, Shelley 41

Lake City 61, Burley 46

Lewiston 58, Sandpoint 56

McCall-Donnelly 66, Garden Valley 47

Mountain Home 58, Kimberly 50

Post Falls 44, Minico 42

Prairie 66, Clearwater Valley 49

Preston 74, South Fremont 26

Richfield 50, Hagerman 20

Timberline 56, Emmett 36

West Side 42, Castleford 28

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

