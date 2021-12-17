BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ambrose 66, Homedale 53
Bear Lake 31, Filer 24
Buhl 68, Wood River 59
Camas County 57, Rimrock 31
Centennial 67, Caldwell 62
Challis 65, Taylor's Crossing 32
Coeur d'Alene 80, Central Valley, Wash. 65
Columbia 64, Bonneville 50
Corner Canyon, Utah 60, Rigby 54
Horseshoe Bend 65, Tri-Valley 22
Jerome 62, Nampa 47
Kuna 60, Shelley 41
Lake City 61, Burley 46
Lewiston 58, Sandpoint 56
McCall-Donnelly 66, Garden Valley 47
Mountain Home 58, Kimberly 50
Post Falls 44, Minico 42
Prairie 66, Clearwater Valley 49
Preston 74, South Fremont 26
Richfield 50, Hagerman 20
Timberline 56, Emmett 36
West Side 42, Castleford 28
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/