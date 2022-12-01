PREP FOOTBALL=
TSSAA Playoffs=
Class AA=
Lipscomb Academy 42, CPA 0
Division II Championship=
Class A=
Friendship Christian 34, Nashville Christian 27
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
