BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anderson County 44, Osawatomie 38

BV West 74, Lee's Summit North, Mo. 64

Bonner Springs 86, Topeka 78

Council Grove 69, Northern Heights 34

Deerfield 53, Moscow 42

Eudora 49, Tonganoxie 24

Galena 55, Girard 44

Iola 61, Prairie View 41

Madison/Hamilton 49, Marais des Cygnes Valley 18

Norwich 63, Udall 32

Olpe 56, Lebo 46

Southeast Saline 56, Hillsboro 37

Topeka West 58, Junction City 54

Troy 51, Jefferson North 40

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

