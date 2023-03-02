GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Regionals=

Class A=

Region 1=

Cameron 58, Tyler Consolidated 32

Doddridge County 74, Valley Wetzel 21

Region 2=

Pendleton County 76, Union Grant 32

Tucker County 85, Pocahontas County 23

Region 3=

Greenbrier West 61, River View 52

Webster County 64, James Monroe 45

Region 4=

Gilmer County 67, Tug Valley 52

Tolsia 66, Saint Joseph Central 50

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

