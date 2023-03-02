GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Regionals=
Class A=
Region 1=
Cameron 58, Tyler Consolidated 32
Doddridge County 74, Valley Wetzel 21
Region 2=
Pendleton County 76, Union Grant 32
Tucker County 85, Pocahontas County 23
Region 3=
Greenbrier West 61, River View 52
Webster County 64, James Monroe 45
Region 4=
Gilmer County 67, Tug Valley 52
Tolsia 66, Saint Joseph Central 50
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
