PREP FOOTBALL=
Aucilla Christian 44, Grace Christian, Ga. 7
Boca Raton Community 17, Fort Pierce Westwood 0
Boynton Beach 47, Lake Worth 6
Cardinal Newman 54, Gulliver Prep 14
Chaminade-Madonna College Prep 45, Treasure Coast 6
Coral Gables 32, Southwest Miami 6
Crestview 41, Ft. Walton Beach 3
Florida 10, Lincoln 9
Gateway 20, East Lee County 0
Hollywood Hills 46, Oakland Park Northeast 8
Inlet Grove 15, Palm Beach Christian Prep 0
Jupiter 27, South Fork 7
Lakeland Christian 42, IMG Academy-Blue 14
Martin County 27, Jensen Beach 22
Miami Coral Park 19, Miami Sunset 14
Miami Krop 23, Hialeah 18
Miami Norland 42, Miami Killian 14
North Broward 44, Delray American Heritage 10
Nova 55, Coral Springs Charter 13
Palm Beach Central 34, Carol City 28
Somerset Academy-Pembroke Pines 35, Mater Academy Charter 26
TRU Prep 48, Miami Ferguson 7
University Christian 29, Bishop Kenny 10
Varela 14, Mourning 6
West Boca Raton Community 42, Olympic Heights 14
SSAC Playoffs=
8-Man Quarterfinal=
Class AA=
Countryside Christian 47, Calvary Chapel 8
Oviedo Master's Academy 48, Oasis Christian 0
Sarasota Christian 63, Florida School for the Deaf and Blind 48
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
