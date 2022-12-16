GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Ireton 65, Riverdale Baptist, Md. 43

Central - Wise 32, Union 24

Christiansburg 61, Northside 58

Douglas Freeman 55, TJHS 12

Glenvar 45, Staunton River 42

Grafton 68, New Kent 35

Gretna def. Tunstall, forfeit

Hanover 57, Deep Run 34

Hermitage 53, Mills Godwin 43

Highland Springs 98, Atlee 21

Holton Arms, Md. 52, Madeira School 19

King George 54, Essex 27

Lafayette 81, Smithfield 27

Lebanon 54, Tazewell 53

Liberty Christian 61, Heritage (Lynchburg) 20

Lightridge 50, Loudoun County 35

Marion 54, Rural Retreat 42

Matoaca 63, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 44

Meadowbrook 73, Petersburg 38

Menchville 94, Heritage (Newport News) 19

Oscar Smith 57, Great Bridge 23

Patrick County 56, Dan River 16

Potomac Falls 42, Freedom (W) 40

Powhatan 56, Caroline 25

Pulaski County 68, Radford 13

Quantico 26, King Abdullah 25

Salisbury, Md. 46, Nandua 30

Seton School 72, Trinity Christian School 23

Smith Mountain Lake Christian 39, Lynchburg Home School 20

St. Margaret's 58, Fredericksburg Christian 44

Strasburg 35, Page County 20

Tabb 58, Jamestown 33

Thomas Dale 72, Prince George 25

Tuscarora 50, Rock Ridge 15

Varina 42, Huguenot 21

Warhill 50, York 38

Washington-Liberty 71, Yorktown 44

Western Branch 60, Lakeland 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Amherst County vs. Rustburg, ppd.

Luray vs. Stuarts Draft, ppd.

