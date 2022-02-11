BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 65, Pierz 58
Avail Academy 63, Community of Peace 54
Blake 84, Brooklyn Center 60
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 57, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 43
Chatfield 65, Dover-Eyota 54
Columbia Heights 84, Richfield 73
Coon Rapids 76, Anoka 73
DeLaSalle 75, Fridley 40
Edgerton 53, Red Rock Central 32
Elk River 71, Centennial 55
Glencoe-Silver Lake 45, Litchfield 38
Heritage Christian Academy 63, PACT Charter 62
Hermantown 106, Duluth Marshall 81
Hiawatha Collegiate 87, Math and Science Academy 33
Jordan 84, Delano 74
Kenyon-Wanamingo 67, St. Peter 57
Lakeville South 68, Shakopee 51
Lanesboro 64, Houston 39
Lewiston-Altura 75, Wabasha-Kellogg 51
Luverne 76, Windom 57
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 62, Schaeffer Academy 50
Mahtomedi 67, Hill-Murray 55
Mankato East 82, Faribault 50
Maple Grove 57, Blaine 51
Mayer-Lutheran 75, Belle Plaine 65
Melrose 52, Minnewaska 34
Mesabi East 76, Silver Bay 59
Milaca 62, Zimmerman 49
Monticello 103, Chisago Lakes 73
Mora 58, Little Falls 53, OT
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 74, Benson 36
Mound Westonka 62, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 58
Murray County Central 45, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 36
Osseo 73, Rogers 50
Park Center 81, Robbinsdale Armstrong 42
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 77, St. Charles 19
Proctor 76, Eveleth-Gilbert 64
Renville County West 54, MACCRAY 50
Robbinsdale Cooper 92, Bloomington Kennedy 65
Rochester Century 65, Northfield 52
Rushford-Peterson 56, Fillmore Central 44
Sartell-St. Stephen 64, Willmar 55
Sleepy Eye 67, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 58
Southland 70, Blooming Prairie 69
Southwest Minnesota Christian 68, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 46
Spectrum 70, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 58
St. Cloud Cathedral 54, Foley 32
St. Croix Lutheran 66, Cristo Rey Jesuit 46
St. Thomas Academy 75, North St. Paul 66
Tartan 57, Duluth East 54
Triton 66, LeRoy-Ostrander 61
Two Rivers 61, Hastings 50
Warroad 84, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 56
Watertown-Mayer 72, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 47
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Barnesville vs. Breckenridge, ppd.
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton vs. Pelican Rapids, ppd.
Fergus Falls vs. Rocori, ppd. to Feb 11th.
Fertile-Beltrami vs. East Grand Forks, ppd.
Hawley vs. Frazee, ppd. to Feb 19th.
Hill City vs. South Ridge, ppd.
Mahnomen/Waubun vs. Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke, ppd.
Mahnomen/Waubun vs. Sacred Heart, ppd. to Feb 12th.
Montevideo vs. Sauk Centre, ppd.
Northland vs. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, ppd.
Pequot Lakes vs. Park Rapids, ppd. to Feb 19th.
Red Lake County vs. Fosston, ppd.
Wadena-Deer Creek vs. Bagley, ppd. to Feb 24th.
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo vs. Kittson County Central, ppd.
