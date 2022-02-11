BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 65, Pierz 58

Avail Academy 63, Community of Peace 54

Blake 84, Brooklyn Center 60

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 57, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 43

Chatfield 65, Dover-Eyota 54

Columbia Heights 84, Richfield 73

Coon Rapids 76, Anoka 73

DeLaSalle 75, Fridley 40

Edgerton 53, Red Rock Central 32

Elk River 71, Centennial 55

Glencoe-Silver Lake 45, Litchfield 38

Heritage Christian Academy 63, PACT Charter 62

Hermantown 106, Duluth Marshall 81

Hiawatha Collegiate 87, Math and Science Academy 33

Jordan 84, Delano 74

Kenyon-Wanamingo 67, St. Peter 57

Lakeville South 68, Shakopee 51

Lanesboro 64, Houston 39

Lewiston-Altura 75, Wabasha-Kellogg 51

Luverne 76, Windom 57

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 62, Schaeffer Academy 50

Mahtomedi 67, Hill-Murray 55

Mankato East 82, Faribault 50

Maple Grove 57, Blaine 51

Mayer-Lutheran 75, Belle Plaine 65

Melrose 52, Minnewaska 34

Mesabi East 76, Silver Bay 59

Milaca 62, Zimmerman 49

Monticello 103, Chisago Lakes 73

Mora 58, Little Falls 53, OT

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 74, Benson 36

Mound Westonka 62, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 58

Murray County Central 45, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 36

Osseo 73, Rogers 50

Park Center 81, Robbinsdale Armstrong 42

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 77, St. Charles 19

Proctor 76, Eveleth-Gilbert 64

Renville County West 54, MACCRAY 50

Robbinsdale Cooper 92, Bloomington Kennedy 65

Rochester Century 65, Northfield 52

Rushford-Peterson 56, Fillmore Central 44

Sartell-St. Stephen 64, Willmar 55

Sleepy Eye 67, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 58

Southland 70, Blooming Prairie 69

Southwest Minnesota Christian 68, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 46

Spectrum 70, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 58

St. Cloud Cathedral 54, Foley 32

St. Croix Lutheran 66, Cristo Rey Jesuit 46

St. Thomas Academy 75, North St. Paul 66

Tartan 57, Duluth East 54

Triton 66, LeRoy-Ostrander 61

Two Rivers 61, Hastings 50

Warroad 84, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 56

Watertown-Mayer 72, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 47

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Barnesville vs. Breckenridge, ppd.

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton vs. Pelican Rapids, ppd.

Fergus Falls vs. Rocori, ppd. to Feb 11th.

Fertile-Beltrami vs. East Grand Forks, ppd.

Hawley vs. Frazee, ppd. to Feb 19th.

Hill City vs. South Ridge, ppd.

Mahnomen/Waubun vs. Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke, ppd.

Mahnomen/Waubun vs. Sacred Heart, ppd. to Feb 12th.

Montevideo vs. Sauk Centre, ppd.

Northland vs. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, ppd.

Pequot Lakes vs. Park Rapids, ppd. to Feb 19th.

Red Lake County vs. Fosston, ppd.

Wadena-Deer Creek vs. Bagley, ppd. to Feb 24th.

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo vs. Kittson County Central, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

