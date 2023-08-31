PREP FOOTBALL=
CLASS 6A=
¶ Aldine Nimitz 53, Cypress Ridge 0
¶ Alief Taylor 41, Houston Westside 7
¶ Baytown Sterling 28, Clute Brazoswood 23
¶ Byron Nelson 62, McKinney Boyd 3
¶ Cypress Woods 50, Fort Bend Dulles 7
¶ Edinburg Vela 45, Edinburg 24
¶ Garland Lakeview Centennial 24, Dallas Skyline 22
¶ Hurst Bell 16, Irving MacArthur 3
¶ Killeen 48, Round Rock Stony Point 40
¶ Klein 45, Katy Seven Lakes 7
¶ Klein Cain 48, The Woodlands College Park 27
¶ Klein Oak 35, Katy Cinco Ranch 6
¶ Laredo Johnson 21, Laredo Cigarroa 0
¶ Laredo United 34, SA Northside Marshall 7
¶ Odessa 22, EP Americas 20
¶ Pasadena 32, Houston Spring Woods 9
¶ Pflugerville Hendrickson 26, Killeen Ellison 21
¶ Plano 33, Keller Central 7
¶ Richmond George Ranch 41, Katy Taylor 15
¶ Round Rock Westwood 49, Austin 14
¶ SA Northside Holmes 49, SA MacArthur 42
¶ San Benito 58, Brownsville Pace 0
¶ Tomball Memorial 62, Cypress Creek 6
¶ Weslaco 24, Harlingen South 6
CLASS 5A=
¶ Angleton 28, Houston Clear Lake 3
¶ Bastrop 41, Leander 40
¶ CC Moody 20, Bishop 0
¶ Corsicana 34, North Garland 16
¶ Crowley 29, Mansfield Legacy 3
¶ Denton 38, FW Chisholm Trail 35
¶ Denton Braswell 55, Keller Fossil Ridge 21
¶ Frisco Wakeland 34, FW Brewer 27
¶ Greenville 35, Frisco Liberty 2
¶ Gregory-Portland 36, CC Carroll 6
¶ Lake Dallas 41, Frisco Centennial 3
¶ Mansfield Timberview 54, Arlington Hou 20
¶ Midlothian 32, Ennis 17
¶ Montgomery Lake Creek 57, Fort Bend Elkins 6
¶ North Forney 42, Garland Rowlett 14
¶ Pflugerville Weiss 44, Austin LBJ 19
¶ PSJA Memorial 53, Brownsville Porter 20
¶ SA McCollum 54, SA Highlands 26
¶ Saginaw Boswell 66, Mansfield Lake Ridge 41
¶ West Mesquite 17, Mesquite Poteet 14
CLASS 4A=
¶ Big Spring 32, Lubbock 21
¶ Port Isabel 48, Rio Hondo 20
CLASS 3A=
¶ Alba-Golden 52, Linden-Kildare 0
¶ Corsicana Mildred 35, Cayuga 12
¶ Daingerfield 34, Tatum 17
¶ Frankston 49, Huntington 20
¶ Gunter 64, Walnut Grove 24
¶ San Diego 28, Kingsville King 7
CLASS 2A=
¶ Beckville 60, Joaquin 28
¶ Bovina 24, Seagraves 18
¶ Gladewater Union Grove 45, Cumby 14
¶ Harleton 43, Bogata Rivercrest 38
CLASS 1A=
¶ Apple Springs 61, Fruitvale 12
¶ Gilmer Union Hill 62, Burkeville 13
¶ Happy 46, Follett 42
¶ McLean 45, Amarillo PCHEA 33
¶ Mertzon Irion County 46, Spur 0
¶ Miami 54, Lefors 0
¶ Ranger 54, Paint Rock 6
¶ Rochelle 72, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 23
¶ Silverton 64, Paducah 46
¶ Westbrook 60, Jonesboro 14
¶ Whiteface 65, Grandfalls-Royalty 6
¶ Wilson 42, Afton Patton Springs 12
PRIVATE SCHOOLS=
¶ Hallettsville Sacred Heart 38, Bruni 0
¶ SA Sunnybrook 50, SA Lutheran 0
OTHER=
¶ Alpha Omega 62, Divine Savior Academy 14
¶ Azle Christian School 70, Wildorado 46
¶ Bulverde Gloria Deo 48, Austin TSD 0
¶ Eunice , N.M. 48, Ropesville Ropes 6
¶ Joshua Johnson County 72, Waco Christian 23
¶ Longview East Texas Christian 46, Chester 0
¶ N. Richland Hills Richland 28, Haltom 24
¶ Sotomayor 45, SA South San Antonio 0
