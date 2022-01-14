BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 52, Prairie City 45
Amity 56, Blanchet Catholic 47
Country Christian 52, Southwest Christian 17
Crescent Valley 51, Corvallis 47
Dayton 71, Yamhill-Carlton 43
De La Salle 66, Portland Adventist 32
Gresham 55, David Douglas 54
Hillsboro 78, Milwaukie Academy Of The Arts 76
Jefferson 73, Monroe 66
Jordan Valley 42, Huntington 19
Mapleton 50, McKenzie 28
Pleasant Hill 58, Kennedy 56
Powder Valley 46, Umatilla 44
Redmond 65, The Dalles 52
Regis 61, Oakland 52
Rogue Valley Adventist 70, North Lake/Paisley 37
Sherwood 71, McMinnville 63
Siletz Valley 58, Crow 47
Summit 84, Mountain View 63
Toledo 66, Waldport 50
Vale 59, Burns 31
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Lowell vs. Central Linn, ccd.
Oakridge vs. East Linn Christian, ccd.
Parkrose vs. La Salle, ccd.
Scio vs. Santiam, ccd.
