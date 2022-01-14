BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 52, Prairie City 45

Amity 56, Blanchet Catholic 47

Country Christian 52, Southwest Christian 17

Crescent Valley 51, Corvallis 47

Dayton 71, Yamhill-Carlton 43

De La Salle 66, Portland Adventist 32

Gresham 55, David Douglas 54

Hillsboro 78, Milwaukie Academy Of The Arts 76

Jefferson 73, Monroe 66

Jordan Valley 42, Huntington 19

Mapleton 50, McKenzie 28

Pleasant Hill 58, Kennedy 56

Powder Valley 46, Umatilla 44

Redmond 65, The Dalles 52

Regis 61, Oakland 52

Rogue Valley Adventist 70, North Lake/Paisley 37

Sherwood 71, McMinnville 63

Siletz Valley 58, Crow 47

Summit 84, Mountain View 63

Toledo 66, Waldport 50

Vale 59, Burns 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Lowell vs. Central Linn, ccd.

Oakridge vs. East Linn Christian, ccd.

Parkrose vs. La Salle, ccd.

Scio vs. Santiam, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

