BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashland Blazer 80, Johnson Central 50

Berea 60, Wellspring Homeschool 41

Betsy Layne 87, Cordia 39

Bluegrass United Home 76, Trinity Christian 27

Bourbon Co. 60, Mercer Co. 55

Bracken Co. 83, Newport Central Catholic 67

Breathitt Co. 84, Jackson City 58

Butler Co. 74, Heritage Christian Academy 52

Danville Christian 66, Danville 58

East Carter 59, West Carter 35

East Ridge 74, Jenkins 48

George Rogers Clark 52, Great Crossing 51

Harlan 95, Knox Central 48

Harlan Co. 71, South Laurel 63

Highlands 79, Dayton 37

Letcher County Central 62, Clay Co. 48

Lou. Fairdale 101, Christian Educational Consortium 38

Lou. Shawnee 69, Lou. Valley 36

Madison Central 70, Montgomery Co. 54

Marion Co. 66, Russell Co. 65

Martin County 97, Paintsville 57

Mason Co. 73, Fleming Co. 68

Mayfield 73, South Fulton, Tenn. 31

McCracken County (Paducah) 52, Hopkinsville 47

McCreary Central 71, Whitley Co. 66

Monroe Co. 46, Campbellsville 36

Muhlenberg County 57, Grayson Co. 53, 2OT

Paducah Tilghman 61, Webster Co. 50

Taylor Co. 61, LaRue Co. 59

Wesley Christian 68, Westside, W.Va. 57

Wolfe Co. 86, Menifee Co. 70

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

