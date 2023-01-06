BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashland Blazer 80, Johnson Central 50
Berea 60, Wellspring Homeschool 41
Betsy Layne 87, Cordia 39
Bluegrass United Home 76, Trinity Christian 27
Bourbon Co. 60, Mercer Co. 55
Bracken Co. 83, Newport Central Catholic 67
Breathitt Co. 84, Jackson City 58
Butler Co. 74, Heritage Christian Academy 52
Danville Christian 66, Danville 58
East Carter 59, West Carter 35
East Ridge 74, Jenkins 48
George Rogers Clark 52, Great Crossing 51
Harlan 95, Knox Central 48
Harlan Co. 71, South Laurel 63
Highlands 79, Dayton 37
Letcher County Central 62, Clay Co. 48
Lou. Fairdale 101, Christian Educational Consortium 38
Lou. Shawnee 69, Lou. Valley 36
Madison Central 70, Montgomery Co. 54
Marion Co. 66, Russell Co. 65
Martin County 97, Paintsville 57
Mason Co. 73, Fleming Co. 68
Mayfield 73, South Fulton, Tenn. 31
McCracken County (Paducah) 52, Hopkinsville 47
McCreary Central 71, Whitley Co. 66
Monroe Co. 46, Campbellsville 36
Muhlenberg County 57, Grayson Co. 53, 2OT
Paducah Tilghman 61, Webster Co. 50
Taylor Co. 61, LaRue Co. 59
Wesley Christian 68, Westside, W.Va. 57
Wolfe Co. 86, Menifee Co. 70
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
