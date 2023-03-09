GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
NMAA State Tournament=
Semifinal=
Class 1A=
Mosquero/Roy 55, Animas 39
Tohajilee 54, Melrose 53
Class 2A=
Escalante 46, Capitan 33
Texico 45, Laguna-Acoma 41
Class 3A=
Santa Fe Indian 37, Navajo Prep 29
Tohatchi 51, Robertson 39
Class 4A=
Gallup 68, St. Pius X 49
Kirtland Central 53, Hope Christian 35
Class 5A=
Hobbs 44, La Cueva 42
Volcano Vista 56, Las Cruces 35
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
