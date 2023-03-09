GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

NMAA State Tournament=

Semifinal=

Class 1A=

Mosquero/Roy 55, Animas 39

Tohajilee 54, Melrose 53

Class 2A=

Escalante 46, Capitan 33

Texico 45, Laguna-Acoma 41

Class 3A=

Santa Fe Indian 37, Navajo Prep 29

Tohatchi 51, Robertson 39

Class 4A=

Gallup 68, St. Pius X 49

Kirtland Central 53, Hope Christian 35

Class 5A=

Hobbs 44, La Cueva 42

Volcano Vista 56, Las Cruces 35

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you