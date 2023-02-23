BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brighton 67, Salem 39
Hart 63, Mason County Central 45
Ludington 68, Manistee 35
Marcellus Howardsville Christian 59, Covert 37
McBain 31, Lake City 20
Olivet 77, Fowlerville 50
Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 62, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 57
Warren De La Salle 79, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 38
Whitehall 89, Oakridge High School 52
Wyoming Lee 71, Zion Christian 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ann Arbor Huron vs. Ann Arbor Pioneer, ppd. to Feb 23rd.
Battle Creek Central vs. Kalamazoo Central, ccd.
Fairview vs. Whittemore-Prescott, ccd.
Flint Southwestern vs. Flint Beecher, ccd.
Libertas Christian vs. Fruitport Calvary Christian, ccd.
White Cloud vs. North Muskegon, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.