BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brighton 67, Salem 39

Hart 63, Mason County Central 45

Ludington 68, Manistee 35

Marcellus Howardsville Christian 59, Covert 37

McBain 31, Lake City 20

Olivet 77, Fowlerville 50

Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 62, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 57

Warren De La Salle 79, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 38

Whitehall 89, Oakridge High School 52

Wyoming Lee 71, Zion Christian 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ann Arbor Huron vs. Ann Arbor Pioneer, ppd. to Feb 23rd.

Battle Creek Central vs. Kalamazoo Central, ccd.

Fairview vs. Whittemore-Prescott, ccd.

Flint Southwestern vs. Flint Beecher, ccd.

Libertas Christian vs. Fruitport Calvary Christian, ccd.

White Cloud vs. North Muskegon, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

