PREP VOLLEYBALL

Adams Central def. Sandy Creek, 25-3, 25-8, 25-18

Ainsworth def. North Central, 25-22, 25-19, 25-18

Arapahoe def. Franklin, 25-10, 25-7, 25-10

Archbishop Bergan def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-14, 25-9, 25-13

Auburn def. Louisville, 25-15, 25-20, 25-17

Bennington def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-10, 25-11, 25-12

Cambridge def. Wallace, 25-17, 25-11, 25-16

Central Valley def. Neligh-Oakdale, 21-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-16

Chadron def. Mitchell, 25-15, 25-19, 25-16

Crofton def. Hartington-Newcastle, 22-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-21

Cross County def. Fullerton, 25-22, 25-15, 25-15

Dorchester def. East Butler, 25-23, 25-20, 25-17

Douglas County West def. Conestoga, 25-12, 25-11, 25-13

Elkhorn def. Elkhorn North, 25-20, 25-9, 25-17

Fairbury def. Freeman, 25-9, 25-16, 25-15

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-19, 25-16, 19-25, 25-14

Fort Calhoun def. Arlington, 25-11, 25-17, 25-13

Gering def. Alliance, 25-22, 25-17, 23-25, 25-17

Gothenburg def. Cozad, 25-14, 25-6, 25-17

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-22, 25-20, 25-11

Guardian Angels def. Aquinas, 25-17, 25-22, 25-17

Hershey def. Broken Bow, 20-25, 25-17, 22-25, 25-19, 15-13

Hi-Line def. Southern Valley, 25-18, 25-15, 25-17

Holdrege def. Centura, 25-21, 25-23, 25-22

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 26-19, 25-12, 25-22

Kearney Catholic def. Columbus Scotus, 25-15, 25-17, 19-25, 25-19

Kearney def. Lincoln North Star, 21-25, 20-25, 26-24, 26-24, 15-12

Lawrence-Nelson def. Giltner, 25-23, 25-17, 25-20

Lincoln Christian def. Omaha Concordia, 25-21, 24-26, 25-16, 23-25, 15-12

Lincoln East def. Grand Island, 25-16, 26-24, 25-18

Lincoln Lutheran def. Waverly, 25-20, 25-22, 21-25, 25-20

Lincoln Southeast def. Lincoln High, 25-14, 20-25, 25-21, 29-31, 15-9

Lincoln Southwest def. Norfolk, 25-11, 25-14, 25-15

Loomis def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 11-25, 25-21, 25-12, 25-13

Malcolm def. Raymond Central, 25-10, 25-21, 25-16

McCook def. Lexington, 25-16, 19-25, 25-19, 25-19

Medicine Valley def. Maxwell, 25-17, 25-15, 21-25, 25-23

Meridian def. Blue Hill, 25-20, 25-16, 25-22

Oakland-Craig def. Howells/Dodge, 22-25, 25-12, 25-19, 23-25, 15-10

Omaha Gross Catholic def. Plattsmouth, 25-16, 25-21, 26-28, 23-25, 16-14

Pierce def. Stanton

Platteview def. Ralston, 25-19, 25-18, 25-16

Ponca def. Wayne, 25-19, 25-15, 25-17

Ravenna def. Central City, 25-21, 25-8, 25-17

Shelton def. Nebraska Christian, 25-13, 25-27, 25-16, 25-23

Sidney def. Sterling, Colo., 25-15, 25-18, 25-15

Silver Lake def. McCool Junction, 25-13, 25-15, 25-6

St. Paul def. David City, 25-23, 25-15, 25-19

Stuart def. Twin Loup, 25-22, 25-14, 25-22

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Gibbon, 25-14, 25-17, 25-16

Superior def. Thayer Central, 25-14, 25-20, 25-20

Sutton def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-13, 25-15, 25-18

Tekamah-Herman def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-16, 25-21, 20-25, 25-11

Wakefield def. Plainview, 25-16, 20-25, 25-16, 27-25

Winside def. Creighton, 25-13, 25-20, 25-19

Wisner-Pilger def. Schuyler, 25-14, 25-8, 25-19

Wood River def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-16, 25-16, 25-19

Wynot def. Osmond, 25-15, 25-15, 25-12

York def. Hastings, 25-20, 25-10, 25-23

Amherst Triangular=

Amherst def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-19, 25-13

Amherst def. Elm Creek, 25-11, 25-11

Ansley-Litchfield def. Elm Creek, 25-20, 25-20

Battle Creek Triangular=

Battle Creek def. West Point-Beemer, 25-15, 25-17

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Battle Creek, 25-18, 25-22

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. West Point-Beemer, 25-12, 29-27

Beatrice Triangular=

Beatrice def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-22, 25-23

Crete def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-21, 25-16

Crete def. Beatrice, 25-17, 25-16

Heartland Lutheran Triangular=

Harvard def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-20, 26-24

Kenesaw def. Harvard, 25-14, 25-18

Kenesaw def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-11, 25-17

Hemingford Triangular=

Gordon/Rushville def. Hemingford, 25-17, 25-21

Hemingford def. Kimball, 25-21, 25-22

Hyannis Triangular=

Arthur County def. Garden County, 26-24, 17-25, 25-19

Arthur County def. Hyannis, 25-15, 23-25, 25-18

Garden County def. Hyannis, 25-9, 25-6

Johnson County Central Triangular=

Johnson County Central def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-20, 25-16

Yutan def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-20, 25-20

Yutan def. Johnson County Central, 24-26, 25-12, 25-16

Lewiston Triangular=

Lewiston def. Friend, 25-21, 25-21

Lewiston def. Pawnee City, 21-25, 26-24, 25-22

Pawnee City def. Friend, 25-15, 25-18

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Triangular=

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Boys Town, 25-12, 25-9

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-13, 25-11

Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Boys Town, 25-6, 25-10

Maywood-Hayes Center Triangular=

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Paxton, 25-18, 25-13

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Sandhills Valley, 25-14, 25-21

Paxton def. Sandhills Valley, 21-25, 25-21, 25-23

Omaha Northwest Triangular=

Omaha Bryan def. Omaha Benson, 25-20, 26-24

Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Benson, 25-16, 25-19

Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Bryan, 25-9, 27-25

Osceola Triangular=

Heartland def. Osceola

Heartland def. Palmer, 25-17, 25-6

Osceola def. Palmer, 25-14, 25-13

Palmyra Quad=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-13, 25-15

Palmyra def. Tri County, 25-12, 25-16

Championship=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Palmyra, 25-20, 25-18

Third Place=

Wilber-Clatonia def. Tri County, 25-23, 25-20

Parkview Christian Triangular=

Cornerstone Christian def. Parkview Christian, 25-8, 25-19

Perkins County Triangular=

Perkins County def. Creek Valley, 25-23, 20-25, 25-23

Sutherland def. Creek Valley, 25-14, 25-20

Sutherland def. Perkins County, 25-18, 25-20

Potter-Dix Triangular=

Leyton def. Minatare, 25-7, 25-16

Potter-Dix def. Leyton, 22-25, 25-21, 25-19

Potter-Dix def. Minatare, 25-14, 25-12

Randolph Triangular=

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Homer, 25-15, 25-15

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Randolph, 25-18, 25-20

Randolph def. Homer, 25-22, 25-14

Southern Triangular=

Falls City def. Johnson-Brock, 25-17, 25-23

Falls City def. Southern, 25-19, 25-7

Johnson-Brock def. Southern, 25-10, 25-12

Southwest Triangular=

Bertrand def. South Platte, 25-12, 25-20

Southwest def. Bertrand, 25-9, 25-16

Southwest def. South Platte, 25-12, 25-7

Summerland Triangular=

Summerland def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-12, 25-22

Summerland def. West Holt, 25-17, 25-19

West Holt def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-18, 25-23

Wahoo Triangular=

Aurora def. Wahoo, 25-19, 24-26, 25-18

Norris def. Aurora, 25-23, 25-12

Norris def. Wahoo, 25-16, 25-18

Wausa Triangular=

St. Mary's def. Bloomfield, 25-18, 25-14

St. Mary's def. Wausa, 25-16, 25-22

Wausa def. Bloomfield, 25-17, 25-15

