PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Adams Central def. Sandy Creek, 25-3, 25-8, 25-18
Ainsworth def. North Central, 25-22, 25-19, 25-18
Arapahoe def. Franklin, 25-10, 25-7, 25-10
Archbishop Bergan def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-14, 25-9, 25-13
Auburn def. Louisville, 25-15, 25-20, 25-17
Bennington def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-10, 25-11, 25-12
Cambridge def. Wallace, 25-17, 25-11, 25-16
Central Valley def. Neligh-Oakdale, 21-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-16
Chadron def. Mitchell, 25-15, 25-19, 25-16
Crofton def. Hartington-Newcastle, 22-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-21
Cross County def. Fullerton, 25-22, 25-15, 25-15
Dorchester def. East Butler, 25-23, 25-20, 25-17
Douglas County West def. Conestoga, 25-12, 25-11, 25-13
Elkhorn def. Elkhorn North, 25-20, 25-9, 25-17
Fairbury def. Freeman, 25-9, 25-16, 25-15
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-19, 25-16, 19-25, 25-14
Fort Calhoun def. Arlington, 25-11, 25-17, 25-13
Gering def. Alliance, 25-22, 25-17, 23-25, 25-17
Gothenburg def. Cozad, 25-14, 25-6, 25-17
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-22, 25-20, 25-11
Guardian Angels def. Aquinas, 25-17, 25-22, 25-17
Hershey def. Broken Bow, 20-25, 25-17, 22-25, 25-19, 15-13
Hi-Line def. Southern Valley, 25-18, 25-15, 25-17
Holdrege def. Centura, 25-21, 25-23, 25-22
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 26-19, 25-12, 25-22
Kearney Catholic def. Columbus Scotus, 25-15, 25-17, 19-25, 25-19
Kearney def. Lincoln North Star, 21-25, 20-25, 26-24, 26-24, 15-12
Lawrence-Nelson def. Giltner, 25-23, 25-17, 25-20
Lincoln Christian def. Omaha Concordia, 25-21, 24-26, 25-16, 23-25, 15-12
Lincoln East def. Grand Island, 25-16, 26-24, 25-18
Lincoln Lutheran def. Waverly, 25-20, 25-22, 21-25, 25-20
Lincoln Southeast def. Lincoln High, 25-14, 20-25, 25-21, 29-31, 15-9
Lincoln Southwest def. Norfolk, 25-11, 25-14, 25-15
Loomis def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 11-25, 25-21, 25-12, 25-13
Malcolm def. Raymond Central, 25-10, 25-21, 25-16
McCook def. Lexington, 25-16, 19-25, 25-19, 25-19
Medicine Valley def. Maxwell, 25-17, 25-15, 21-25, 25-23
Meridian def. Blue Hill, 25-20, 25-16, 25-22
Oakland-Craig def. Howells/Dodge, 22-25, 25-12, 25-19, 23-25, 15-10
Omaha Gross Catholic def. Plattsmouth, 25-16, 25-21, 26-28, 23-25, 16-14
Pierce def. Stanton
Platteview def. Ralston, 25-19, 25-18, 25-16
Ponca def. Wayne, 25-19, 25-15, 25-17
Ravenna def. Central City, 25-21, 25-8, 25-17
Shelton def. Nebraska Christian, 25-13, 25-27, 25-16, 25-23
Sidney def. Sterling, Colo., 25-15, 25-18, 25-15
Silver Lake def. McCool Junction, 25-13, 25-15, 25-6
St. Paul def. David City, 25-23, 25-15, 25-19
Stuart def. Twin Loup, 25-22, 25-14, 25-22
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Gibbon, 25-14, 25-17, 25-16
Superior def. Thayer Central, 25-14, 25-20, 25-20
Sutton def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-13, 25-15, 25-18
Tekamah-Herman def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-16, 25-21, 20-25, 25-11
Wakefield def. Plainview, 25-16, 20-25, 25-16, 27-25
Winside def. Creighton, 25-13, 25-20, 25-19
Wisner-Pilger def. Schuyler, 25-14, 25-8, 25-19
Wood River def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-16, 25-16, 25-19
Wynot def. Osmond, 25-15, 25-15, 25-12
York def. Hastings, 25-20, 25-10, 25-23
Amherst Triangular=
Amherst def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-19, 25-13
Amherst def. Elm Creek, 25-11, 25-11
Ansley-Litchfield def. Elm Creek, 25-20, 25-20
Battle Creek Triangular=
Battle Creek def. West Point-Beemer, 25-15, 25-17
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Battle Creek, 25-18, 25-22
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. West Point-Beemer, 25-12, 29-27
Beatrice Triangular=
Beatrice def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-22, 25-23
Crete def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-21, 25-16
Crete def. Beatrice, 25-17, 25-16
Heartland Lutheran Triangular=
Harvard def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-20, 26-24
Kenesaw def. Harvard, 25-14, 25-18
Kenesaw def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-11, 25-17
Hemingford Triangular=
Gordon/Rushville def. Hemingford, 25-17, 25-21
Hemingford def. Kimball, 25-21, 25-22
Hyannis Triangular=
Arthur County def. Garden County, 26-24, 17-25, 25-19
Arthur County def. Hyannis, 25-15, 23-25, 25-18
Garden County def. Hyannis, 25-9, 25-6
Johnson County Central Triangular=
Johnson County Central def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-20, 25-16
Yutan def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-20, 25-20
Yutan def. Johnson County Central, 24-26, 25-12, 25-16
Lewiston Triangular=
Lewiston def. Friend, 25-21, 25-21
Lewiston def. Pawnee City, 21-25, 26-24, 25-22
Pawnee City def. Friend, 25-15, 25-18
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Triangular=
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Boys Town, 25-12, 25-9
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-13, 25-11
Omaha Brownell-Talbot def. Boys Town, 25-6, 25-10
Maywood-Hayes Center Triangular=
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Paxton, 25-18, 25-13
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Sandhills Valley, 25-14, 25-21
Paxton def. Sandhills Valley, 21-25, 25-21, 25-23
Omaha Northwest Triangular=
Omaha Bryan def. Omaha Benson, 25-20, 26-24
Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Benson, 25-16, 25-19
Omaha Northwest def. Omaha Bryan, 25-9, 27-25
Osceola Triangular=
Heartland def. Osceola
Heartland def. Palmer, 25-17, 25-6
Osceola def. Palmer, 25-14, 25-13
Palmyra Quad=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-13, 25-15
Palmyra def. Tri County, 25-12, 25-16
Championship=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Palmyra, 25-20, 25-18
Third Place=
Wilber-Clatonia def. Tri County, 25-23, 25-20
Parkview Christian Triangular=
Cornerstone Christian def. Parkview Christian, 25-8, 25-19
Perkins County Triangular=
Perkins County def. Creek Valley, 25-23, 20-25, 25-23
Sutherland def. Creek Valley, 25-14, 25-20
Sutherland def. Perkins County, 25-18, 25-20
Potter-Dix Triangular=
Leyton def. Minatare, 25-7, 25-16
Potter-Dix def. Leyton, 22-25, 25-21, 25-19
Potter-Dix def. Minatare, 25-14, 25-12
Randolph Triangular=
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Homer, 25-15, 25-15
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Randolph, 25-18, 25-20
Randolph def. Homer, 25-22, 25-14
Southern Triangular=
Falls City def. Johnson-Brock, 25-17, 25-23
Falls City def. Southern, 25-19, 25-7
Johnson-Brock def. Southern, 25-10, 25-12
Southwest Triangular=
Bertrand def. South Platte, 25-12, 25-20
Southwest def. Bertrand, 25-9, 25-16
Southwest def. South Platte, 25-12, 25-7
Summerland Triangular=
Summerland def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-12, 25-22
Summerland def. West Holt, 25-17, 25-19
West Holt def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-18, 25-23
Wahoo Triangular=
Aurora def. Wahoo, 25-19, 24-26, 25-18
Norris def. Aurora, 25-23, 25-12
Norris def. Wahoo, 25-16, 25-18
Wausa Triangular=
St. Mary's def. Bloomfield, 25-18, 25-14
St. Mary's def. Wausa, 25-16, 25-22
Wausa def. Bloomfield, 25-17, 25-15
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
