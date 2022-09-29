PREP FOOTBALL=
ACE Charter 42, Kendrick 0
Alpharetta 27, Sprayberry 17
Arabia Mountain 42, Lithonia 16
Armuchee 54, Chattooga 21
Athens Christian 45, Loganville Christian 7
Baldwin 45, Howard 0
Bethlehem Christian Academy 24, Lakeview Academy 7
Bleckley County 45, Westfield 14
Brookwood 24, Archer 11
Calhoun 50, Cartersville 48, OT
Callaway 33, Columbia 12
Cambridge 43, Greater Atlanta Christian 13
Carver-Atlanta 8, Peach County 6
Cass 49, Woodland Cartersville 12
Cedar Shoals 21, Cherokee Bluff 19
Chamblee 45, MLK Jr. 7
Clarke Central 17, Flowery Branch 7
Commerce 31, First Presbyterian Day 26
Creekside 22, Mays 21
Creekview 39, Etowah 21
Dalton 52, Hiram 45
Darlington 38, Coosa 7
Dawson County 31, White County 0
Druid Hills 39, Riverside Military Academy 6
East Forsyth 45, East Hall 0
East Jackson 55, Banks County 24
Elbert County 36, Mount Vernon 7
Emanuel County Institute 34, Jefferson County 27
Forest Park 10, Rockdale County 7
Gilmer 45, West Hall 3
Grayson 26, Newton 0
Greene County 23, Towns County 6
Hammond, S.C. 56, Augusta Christian 13
Hancock Central 44, Glascock County 14
Haralson County 42, Gordon Central 12
Harlem 54, Cross Creek 12
Hart County 49, Franklin County 3
Hebron Christian Academy 35, Oconee County 28
Hephzibah 37, Salem 6
Heritage School 42, King's Ridge 12
Heritage-Catoosa 56, Southeast Whitfield 12
Jackson 18, Douglass 10
Jackson County 38, Habersham Central 13
Jefferson 28, Winder-Barrow 0
Johnson County 48, Georgia Military 10
Jones County 42, Eagle's Landing 19
King's Academy 42, Walker 6
LaGrange 28, Riverdale 14
Lakeside-DeKalb 43, Johnson-Gainesville 14
Lamar County 49, Pike County 7
Landmark Christian 24, McNair 6
Laney 28, Washington County 18
Lanier Christian 58, Notre Dame Academy 0
Lassiter 23, Johns Creek 20
Lee County 50, Houston County 21
Loganville 13, Eastside 10
Madison County 39, Chestatee 8
Manchester 53, Macon County 0
Marist 42, Dunwoody 3
Mill Creek 58, Central Gwinnett 7
Miller Grove 26, Southwest DeKalb 21
Morgan County 14, Richmond Academy 7
Morrow 34, Alcovy 29
Mountain View 29, Dacula 7
Mt. Paran Christian 38, B.E.S.T. Academy 8
Mundy's Mill 14, Jonesboro 13
Newnan 31, East Paulding 14
North Oconee 70, North Hall 7
North Springs 27, Northview 0
Northeast-Macon 47, Central-Macon 0
Northside-Warner Robins 42, Tift County 0
Oglethorpe County 35, Seckinger 0
Pace Academy 33, Hampton 7
Parkview 41, South Gwinnett 7
Perry 39, Westside-Macon 7
Prince Avenue Christian 47, Mary Persons 14
Putnam County 28, Westside-Augusta 0
Rabun County 21, Fellowship Christian School 16
Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 24, Charlotte Christian, N.C. 10
Redan 25, Towers 14
Riverwood 48, South Cobb 20
Rockmart 48, Model 14
Rome 70, Woodstock 0
Roswell 41, Blessed Trinity 10
Sandy Creek 33, Harris County 3
Schley County 29, Chattahoochee County 6
Sequoyah 13, River Ridge 7
Shiloh 55, Apalachee 7
South Atlanta 58, KIPP Atlanta 7
South Paulding 48, Paulding County 35
Southwest Macon 33, Rutland 14
Spencer 42, Jordan 0
Stephens County 27, Monroe Area 24
Stephenson 13, Hapeville 12
Swainsboro 42, Irwin County 0
Tattnall County 35, Windsor Forest 0
Telfair County 54, Hawkinsville 30
Temple 56, Midtown 0
Thomson 54, T.W. Josey 0
Troup County 63, North Clayton 0
Union Grove 16, Dutchtown 0
Unity Christian 38, Holy Ground Baptist 36
Walton 51, North Paulding 49
Warner Robins 38, Ola 0
Wesleyan 28, Lumpkin County 14
Westminster 15, Holy Innocents' 14
Whitewater 50, Fayette County 13
Wilkinson County 56, Twiggs County 6
Woodland Stockbridge 29, McDonough 28
Woodward Academy 34, Lovejoy 7
Worth County 47, Dodge County 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Orangeburg Prep, S.C. vs. Bethesda Academy, ppd. to Oct 3rd.
Screven County vs. South Effingham, ppd.
Wayne County vs. Burke County, ccd.
