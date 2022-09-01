PREP FOOTBALL=

Clinton 50, Davenport, Central 27

Collins-Maxwell 56, GMG, Garwin 6

Sioux City, West 35, South Sioux City, Neb. 33

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you