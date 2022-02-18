GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 51, Huntington 36

Amity 32, Yamhill-Carlton 23

Astoria 33, Seaside 23

Banks 51, Tillamook 15

Bend 40, Mountain View 30

Echo 54, Trout Lake, Wash. 53

Glide 48, Illinois Valley 45

Henley 57, Klamath 50

Hillsboro 38, Scappoose 24

Ione/Arlington 42, South Wasco County 41

Joseph 40, Imbler 28

La Grande 47, McLoughlin 34

Lakeridge 51, Oregon City 49

McNary 50, McKay 20

Nyssa 60, Burns 58

Prairie City 38, Four Rivers Community School 15

Sandy 24, Reynolds 12

Sheldon 44, North Medford 36

Springfield 72, Ashland 23

Summit 62, Sprague 22

Tigard 35, Lake Oswego 26

Tualatin 49, St. Mary's Academy 34

Vernonia 34, Nestucca 30

West Linn 54, Canby 28

Wilsonville 40, Putnam 36

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

