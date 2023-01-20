BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada-Borup/Norman County West 64, Northern Freeze 58

Anoka 75, Champlin Park 64

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 70, Kimball 47

Avail Academy 44, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 43

Barnesville 79, Minnewaska 38

Battle Lake 62, Hillcrest Lutheran 60

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 64, Royalton 42

Bemidji 82, Hibbing 28

Border West 80, Rothsay 44

Buffalo 56, Irondale 52

Central Minnesota Christian 77, Canby 74

Chatfield 77, Fillmore Central 59

Climax/Fisher 59, Bagley 48

Concordia Academy 57, Cristo Rey Jesuit 54

Cromwell 53, Braham 42

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 72, Detroit Lakes 68

Duluth East 80, Duluth Denfeld 59

East Central 65, Ogilvie 60

East Grand Forks 71, Fosston 58

Eden Valley-Watkins 76, Holdingford 46

Goodhue 62, Byron 51

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 71, Win-E-Mac 64

Greenway 62, Hill City 38

Hancock 72, Brandon-Evansville 66

Henning 89, Bertha-Hewitt 39

Holy Family Catholic 81, Hutchinson 42

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 56, Minneota 43

LILA 73, Hmong Academy 28

Lakeview 93, Renville County West 51

Lakeville North 76, Burnsville 59

Lakeville South 80, Shakopee 64

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 72, LeSueur-Henderson 39

Liberty Classical 78, Community of Peace 54

Menahga 58, Pillager 40

Mesabi East 80, International Falls 28

Moorhead 81, Fargo North, N.D. 78

Nevis 65, Cass Lake-Bena 58

New London-Spicer 65, Dassel-Cokato 60

Norwood-Young America 84, Sibley East 46

Parkers Prairie 64, Ashby 38

Paynesville 95, Maple Lake 23

Pelican Rapids 70, Breckenridge 57

Pequot Lakes 64, Crosby-Ironton 41

Pierz 65, Upsala 49

Pine City 72, Hinckley-Finlayson 56

Rockford 46, Annandale 45

Rosemount 53, Eastview 47

Rushford-Peterson 71, St. Charles 34

Sacred Heart 63, Mahnomen/Waubun 51

Sioux Falls Washington, S.D. 65, Marshall 46

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 92, New Ulm Cathedral 52

Spring Grove 60, Lanesboro 46

Springfield 59, Sleepy Eye 47

St. Francis 72, Monticello 61

Stephen-Argyle 74, Warroad 68

Thief River Falls 90, Roseau 39

Totino-Grace 94, Osseo 73

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 64, MACCRAY 61

Verndale 57, New York Mills 44

Watertown-Mayer 50, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 41

Wayzata 68, Edina 57

West Central 56, Sauk Centre 50

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 59, Murray County Central 51

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cleveland vs. Alden-Conger, ppd.

Duluth Marshall vs. Proctor, ccd.

Edgerton vs. St. James Area, ppd.

Estherville Lincoln Central, Iowa vs. Jackson County Central, ccd.

Grand Meadow vs. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, ppd.

Lewiston-Altura vs. Caledonia, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

