PREP FOOTBALL=
Bentonville 24, Bentonville West 10
Berryville 22, Green Forest 0
Bigelow 55, Decatur 6
Corning 30, Piggott 2
Crossett 31, Monticello 24
DeWitt 35, Dumas 13
Dierks 38, Mount Ida 22
E. Poinsett Co. 48, Marked Tree 36
Elkins 77, Lincoln 20
FS Northside 41, LR Southwest 14
FS Southside 37, Springdale 17
Fayetteville 44, Har-Ber 15
Gravette 38, Gentry 35
Greenland 26, West Fork 13
Hot Springs 28, HS Lakeside 7
Jessieville 40, Two Rivers 6
Junction City 31, Gurdon 0
McGehee 46, Helena-West Helena 12
Mineral Springs 46, Murfreesboro 0
Mountainburg 48, Westside-Johnson Co. 20
Ozark 52, Huntsville 21
Prescott 54, Horatio 6
Rogers 49, Rogers Heritage 7
Salem 36, Quitman 33
Smackover 46, Fouke 20
Texarkana 36, De Queen 24
Van Buren 56, Siloam Springs 21
Warren 42, Hamburg 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
