PREP FOOTBALL=

Bentonville 24, Bentonville West 10

Berryville 22, Green Forest 0

Bigelow 55, Decatur 6

Corning 30, Piggott 2

Crossett 31, Monticello 24

DeWitt 35, Dumas 13

Dierks 38, Mount Ida 22

E. Poinsett Co. 48, Marked Tree 36

Elkins 77, Lincoln 20

FS Northside 41, LR Southwest 14

FS Southside 37, Springdale 17

Fayetteville 44, Har-Ber 15

Gravette 38, Gentry 35

Greenland 26, West Fork 13

Hot Springs 28, HS Lakeside 7

Jessieville 40, Two Rivers 6

Junction City 31, Gurdon 0

McGehee 46, Helena-West Helena 12

Mineral Springs 46, Murfreesboro 0

Mountainburg 48, Westside-Johnson Co. 20

Ozark 52, Huntsville 21

Prescott 54, Horatio 6

Rogers 49, Rogers Heritage 7

Salem 36, Quitman 33

Smackover 46, Fouke 20

Texarkana 36, De Queen 24

Van Buren 56, Siloam Springs 21

Warren 42, Hamburg 7

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you