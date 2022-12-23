GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cambridge, Idaho 47, Pine Eagle 19
Fruitland, Idaho 54, Vale 41
Henley 49, Lakeview 38
Hidden Valley 47, Cottage Grove 32
Jefferson PDX 55, Liberty 39
Joseph 48, Dufur 23
La Grande 60, Redmond 44
Lowell 49, Gold Beach 48
Oakridge 57, Illinois Valley 36
Ridgeview 45, Pendleton 22
Stayton 50, South Umpqua 15
The Dalles 31, Hood River 30
Cascade Christian Christmas Classic=
Klamath 53, Cascade Christian 29
Phoenix 48, North Valley 38
Rogue Valley Adventist 55, Ashland 26
Cascade Christian Holiday Tournament=
Eagle Point 58, St. Mary's 10
Nike Tournament of Champions=
Bixby, Okla. 55, Beaverton 34
Chandler, Ariz. 37, Forest Grove 30
Goodyear Millenium, Ariz. 50, Benson 47
Lake Highland, Fla. 55, Clackamas 49
San Angelo Cornerstone, Texas 54, Central Catholic 34
Springfield 64, Tucson Flowing Wells, Ariz. 26
Tarkanian Classic=
La Salle 47, Clovis East, Calif. 40
Sheldon 52, Democracy Prep, Nev. 49
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bandon vs. Central Linn, ccd.
Junction City vs. Elmira, ccd.
Marshfield vs. Pleasant Hill, ccd.
Mountain View vs. Sandy, ccd.
Parkrose vs. North Salem, ccd.
Sheridan vs. Clatskanie, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.