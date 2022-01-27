PREP HOCKEY=

Alexandria 2, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

Andover 5, Elk River/Zimmerman 2

Apple Valley 5, Bloomington Jefferson 2

Bagley/Fosston 6, Becker/Big Lake 4

Benilde-St. Margaret's 5, Holy Angels 0

Cambridge-Isanti 4, Little Falls 3

Centennial 9, Blaine 1

Champlin Park 8, Armstrong/Cooper 2

Chaska 10, Waconia 1

Chisago Lakes 4, St. Paul Academy 1

Cretin-Derham Hall 10, Woodbury 2

Detroit Lakes 5, Wadena-Deer Creek 1

Duluth Marshall 5, Ely 1

East Grand Forks 9, Kittson County Central 2

Eden Prairie 6, Buffalo 2

Hastings 4, Mahtomedi 3

Hermantown 8, Proctor 0

Hibbing/Chisholm 3, Superior, Wis. 2, OT

Hill-Murray 16, Two Rivers 0

Holy Family Catholic 5, Delano 2

Hutchinson 4, Southwest Christian/Richfield 3

International Falls 4, North Shore Storm 2

Lakeville North 4, Rosemount 1

Lakeville South 10, Farmington 0

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 5, Mound Westonka 4

Maple Grove 5, Totino-Grace 0

Marshall 3, Windom 2

Minnetonka 4, St. Michael-Albertville 1

Mounds View 7, Forest Lake 4

New Ulm 6, Luverne 0

Northern Lakes 9, Park Rapids 2

Northfield 9, Albert Lea 4

Owatonna 8, Mankato West 1

Prairie Centre Blue Devils 8, Breckenridge/Wahpeton, N.D. 0

Rochester Century 15, Austin 0

Rochester John Marshall 6, Winona 0

Rock Ridge 6, Duluth Denfeld 2

Rogers 6, Anoka 1

Sartell-St. Stephen 3, River Lakes 2

Simley 4, South St. Paul 1

Spring Lake Park 6, Osseo 2

St. Cloud Cathedral 4, Monticello 3

St. Louis Park 2, Hopkins 1

St. Paul Highland Park 7, Minnehaha Academy 2

St. Thomas Academy 4, Prior Lake 2

Stillwater 7, Park (Cottage Grove) 3

Tartan 9, Coon Rapids 1

Wayzata 1, Edina 0

White Bear Lake 13, Roseville 0

