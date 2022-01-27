PREP HOCKEY=
Alexandria 2, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
Andover 5, Elk River/Zimmerman 2
Apple Valley 5, Bloomington Jefferson 2
Bagley/Fosston 6, Becker/Big Lake 4
Benilde-St. Margaret's 5, Holy Angels 0
Cambridge-Isanti 4, Little Falls 3
Centennial 9, Blaine 1
Champlin Park 8, Armstrong/Cooper 2
Chaska 10, Waconia 1
Chisago Lakes 4, St. Paul Academy 1
Cretin-Derham Hall 10, Woodbury 2
Detroit Lakes 5, Wadena-Deer Creek 1
Duluth Marshall 5, Ely 1
East Grand Forks 9, Kittson County Central 2
Eden Prairie 6, Buffalo 2
Hastings 4, Mahtomedi 3
Hermantown 8, Proctor 0
Hibbing/Chisholm 3, Superior, Wis. 2, OT
Hill-Murray 16, Two Rivers 0
Holy Family Catholic 5, Delano 2
Hutchinson 4, Southwest Christian/Richfield 3
International Falls 4, North Shore Storm 2
Lakeville North 4, Rosemount 1
Lakeville South 10, Farmington 0
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 5, Mound Westonka 4
Maple Grove 5, Totino-Grace 0
Marshall 3, Windom 2
Minnetonka 4, St. Michael-Albertville 1
Mounds View 7, Forest Lake 4
New Ulm 6, Luverne 0
Northern Lakes 9, Park Rapids 2
Northfield 9, Albert Lea 4
Owatonna 8, Mankato West 1
Prairie Centre Blue Devils 8, Breckenridge/Wahpeton, N.D. 0
Rochester Century 15, Austin 0
Rochester John Marshall 6, Winona 0
Rock Ridge 6, Duluth Denfeld 2
Rogers 6, Anoka 1
Sartell-St. Stephen 3, River Lakes 2
Simley 4, South St. Paul 1
Spring Lake Park 6, Osseo 2
St. Cloud Cathedral 4, Monticello 3
St. Louis Park 2, Hopkins 1
St. Paul Highland Park 7, Minnehaha Academy 2
St. Thomas Academy 4, Prior Lake 2
Stillwater 7, Park (Cottage Grove) 3
Tartan 9, Coon Rapids 1
Wayzata 1, Edina 0
White Bear Lake 13, Roseville 0
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/