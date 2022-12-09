BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blue Valley 56, Ruskin, Mo. 42

Cimarron 59, Southwestern Hts. 36

Circle 65, Parsons 64

Colby 70, Wray, Colo. 62

Ellinwood 86, Fairfield 28

Emporia 70, Spring Hill 41

Heritage Christian 75, Central Heights 50

Hesston 62, Garden Plain 30

Hillsboro 52, Moundridge 49

Hodgeman County 52, Ness City 13

Humboldt 47, Crest 35

Hutchinson Trinity 61, El Dorado 57

Independence 51, Mulvane 32

Inman 67, Lyons 31

Iola 50, West Franklin 40

Jayhawk Linn 35, Prairie View 18

KC Schlagle 31, Washburn Rural 5

Lakin 51, Goodland 48

Larned 52, St. John 38

Medicine Lodge 56, Kiowa County 54

Olathe South 67, Lee's Summit North, Mo. 54

Osawatomie 38, Pleasanton 37

Perry-Lecompton 54, Fort Scott 44

Pittsburg Colgan 73, St. Paul 46

Pratt 47, Wellington 45

Pratt Skyline 55, Otis-Bison 35

Russell 69, Central Plains 26

Scott City 66, Coronado, Colo. 29

Sterling 56, Great Bend 50

Topeka Hayden 82, Wichita Trinity 45

Wabaunsee 59, Frankfort 16

Wellsville 61, Paola 41

West Elk 62, Neodesha 48

Wichita Classical 60, Sedgwick 29

Wichita Collegiate 57, Labette County 47

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Red Cloud, Neb. vs. Linn, ppd.

