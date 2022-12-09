BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blue Valley 56, Ruskin, Mo. 42
Cimarron 59, Southwestern Hts. 36
Circle 65, Parsons 64
Colby 70, Wray, Colo. 62
Ellinwood 86, Fairfield 28
Emporia 70, Spring Hill 41
Heritage Christian 75, Central Heights 50
Hesston 62, Garden Plain 30
Hillsboro 52, Moundridge 49
Hodgeman County 52, Ness City 13
Humboldt 47, Crest 35
Hutchinson Trinity 61, El Dorado 57
Independence 51, Mulvane 32
Inman 67, Lyons 31
Iola 50, West Franklin 40
Jayhawk Linn 35, Prairie View 18
KC Schlagle 31, Washburn Rural 5
Lakin 51, Goodland 48
Larned 52, St. John 38
Medicine Lodge 56, Kiowa County 54
Olathe South 67, Lee's Summit North, Mo. 54
Osawatomie 38, Pleasanton 37
Perry-Lecompton 54, Fort Scott 44
Pittsburg Colgan 73, St. Paul 46
Pratt 47, Wellington 45
Pratt Skyline 55, Otis-Bison 35
Russell 69, Central Plains 26
Scott City 66, Coronado, Colo. 29
Sterling 56, Great Bend 50
Topeka Hayden 82, Wichita Trinity 45
Wabaunsee 59, Frankfort 16
Wellsville 61, Paola 41
West Elk 62, Neodesha 48
Wichita Classical 60, Sedgwick 29
Wichita Collegiate 57, Labette County 47
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Red Cloud, Neb. vs. Linn, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
