Thursday

Men

Heat 1

1. Christopher Grotheer, Germany, 1:00.00.

2. Alexander Tretiakov, ROC, 1:00.36.

3. Yan Wengang, China, 1:00.43.

4. Evgeniy Rukosuev, ROC, 1:00.48.

5. Axel Jungk, Germany, 1:00.50.

6. Martins Dukurs, Latvia, 1:00.62.

7. Yin Zheng, China, 1:00.74.

8. Tomass Dukurs, Latvia, 1:00.76.

9. Alexander Gassner, Germany, 1:00.87.

10. Amedeo Bagnis, Italy, 1:01.05.

11. Jung Seunggi, South Korea, 1:01.18.

12. Mattia Gaspari, Italy, 1:01.20.

13. Yun Sungbin, South Korea, 1:01.26.

14. Matt Weston, Britain, 1:01.34.

15. Samuel Maier, Austria, 1:01.36.

16. Alexander Schlintner, Austria, 1:01.56.

16. Marcus Wyatt, Britain, 1:01.56.

18. Vladyslav Heraskevych, Ukraine, 1:01.63.

19. Blake Enzie, Canada, 1:01.65.

20. Andrew Blaser, United States, 1:01.80.

21. Basil Sieber, Switzerland, 1:01.95.

22. Nathan Crumpton, American Samoa, 1:02.06.

23. Ander Mirambell, Spain, 1:02.45.

24. Daniil Romanov, ROC, 1:02.47.

25. Nicholas Timmings, Australia, 1:03.76.

