Thursday
Men
Heat 1
1. Christopher Grotheer, Germany, 1:00.00.
2. Alexander Tretiakov, ROC, 1:00.36.
3. Yan Wengang, China, 1:00.43.
4. Evgeniy Rukosuev, ROC, 1:00.48.
5. Axel Jungk, Germany, 1:00.50.
6. Martins Dukurs, Latvia, 1:00.62.
7. Yin Zheng, China, 1:00.74.
8. Tomass Dukurs, Latvia, 1:00.76.
9. Alexander Gassner, Germany, 1:00.87.
10. Amedeo Bagnis, Italy, 1:01.05.
11. Jung Seunggi, South Korea, 1:01.18.
12. Mattia Gaspari, Italy, 1:01.20.
13. Yun Sungbin, South Korea, 1:01.26.
14. Matt Weston, Britain, 1:01.34.
15. Samuel Maier, Austria, 1:01.36.
16. Alexander Schlintner, Austria, 1:01.56.
16. Marcus Wyatt, Britain, 1:01.56.
18. Vladyslav Heraskevych, Ukraine, 1:01.63.
19. Blake Enzie, Canada, 1:01.65.
20. Andrew Blaser, United States, 1:01.80.
21. Basil Sieber, Switzerland, 1:01.95.
22. Nathan Crumpton, American Samoa, 1:02.06.
23. Ander Mirambell, Spain, 1:02.45.
24. Daniil Romanov, ROC, 1:02.47.
25. Nicholas Timmings, Australia, 1:03.76.