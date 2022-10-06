|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Assigned LHP Nick Vespi to Norfolk (IL). Selected the contract of C Anthony Bemboom from Norfolk. Designated RHP Anthony Castro for assignment. Reinsated 2B Ramon Urias from the 10-day and RHP Tyler Wells from the 15-day IL. Recalled OF Yusniel Diaz, RHPS Louis Head, Joey Krehbiel and C Cam Gallagher from Norfolk.
BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated 2Bs Trevor Story and Rob Refsnyder from the 10-day IL. Reinstated RHPs Garrett Whitlock and Kutter Crawford from the 15-day IL. Recalled RHPS Bryan Mata, Easton McGee, Tyler Danish, Connor Seabold, Josh Winckowski, SS Jeter Downs and 2B Jarren Duran, from Worcester (IL).
CHICAGO WHITE SOX Reinstated C Seby Zavala from the 7-day IL. Reinstated SS Tim Anderson and OF Luis Robert from the 10-day IL. Reinstated RHP Michael Kopech from the 15-day IL. Recalled OF Adam Haseley, LHPs Tanner Banks, Bennett Sousa, RHPs Matt Foster, Jason Bilous, Nicholas Padilla and 3B Jake Burger from Charlotte (IL).
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Recalled SSs Brayan Rocchio, Richie Palacios, Jose Tena, RHPs Carlos Vargas, Xzavion Curry, Hunter Gaddis, C Bryan Lavastida, 3Bs Nolan Jones, Jhonkensy Noel and OF George Valera from Columbus (IL).
DETROIT TIGERS — Reinstated SS Will Castro and OF Kerry Carpenter from the 10-day IL. Reinstated RHP Joe Jimenez from the 15-day IL. Recalled SS Luis Garcia from Erie (EL). Recalled LHP Joey Wentz from FCL Tigers. Recalled C Ali Sanchez, SS Zach Short, OF Daz Cameron, RHPs Alex Faedo, Elvin Rodriguez, Luis Castillo and 3B Josh Lester from Toledo (IL).
HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled RHPs Forrest Whitley, Ronel Blanco, Shawn Dubin, Enoli Paredes, Brandon Bielak, Seth Martinez, LHPS Blake Taylor, Parker Mushinski, 3B Joe Perez, 1B J.J. Matijevic and C Korey Lee from Sugar Land (PCL).
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled RHPs Wyatt Mills, Nathan Webb, Jackson Kowar and Ryan Weiss, LHP Gabe Speier, OF Brent Rooker, SS Maikel Garcia and 1B Nick Pratto from Omaha (IL). Recalled RHP Jonathan Bowlan from NW Arkansas (TL). Terminated the contracts of manager Mike Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated RHP Archie Bradley from the 15-day IL. Reinsated OF Mickey Moniak from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHPs Davis Daniel, Jose Marte, Janson Junk, Oliver Ortega, Austin Warren, Touki Toussaint, Elvis Peguero, LHP Kenny Rosenberg and C Chad Wallach from Salt Lake (PCL). Recalled RHP Chase Silseth from Rocket City (SL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Renistated OF Max Kepler, Byron Buxton, and SS Jorge Polanco from the 10-day IL. Reinstated RHPs Chris Archer, Sonny Gray, Thler Mahle and Trevor Megill from the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Blayne Enlow from Wichita (TL). Recalled RHPs Ronny Henriquez, Jordan Balazovic, Simeon Woods Richardson and LHP Devin Smeltzer from St. Paul (IL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated LF Adrew Benintendi from the 10-day IL. Activated RHP Frankie Montas and LHP Wandy Peralta from the 15-day IL. Recalled OF Everson Pereira and RHP Yoendrys Gomez from Somerset (EL). Recalled RHPs Greg Weissert, Deivi Garcia, OF Estevan Florial and C Ben Rotrvedt from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated RHPs Collin Wiles, Zach Johnson, Joel Payamps and LHP Sam Moll from the 15-day IL. Reinstated OF Ramon Laureano from the 10-day IL. Reinstated 3B Vimael Machin from the paternity list. Recalled LHP Zach Logue, OFs Cody Thomas, Cal Stevenson, 1B David MacKinnon and SS Kevin Smith from Las Vegas (PCL). Recalled RHP Luis Medina from Midland (TL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated LHP Ryan Borucki from the 15-day IL. Recalled 1B Evan White, LHPs Brennan Bernardino, Justus Sheffield, OFs Derek Hill, Kyle Lewis and 3B Drew Ellis from Tacoma (PCL). Recalled RHP Juan Then from Arkansas (TL). Recalled OF Alberto Rodriguez from Everett (NL).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated LHP Jalen Beeks from the 15-day IL. Reinstated C Franciso Mejia from the paternity list. Reinstated OF Roman Quinn from the 10-day IL. Recalled 3B Josh Lowe, RHPs Kevin Herget, Yonny Chirinos, Luis Patino, OFs Bligh Madris and Luke Raley from Durham.
TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated LHPs Brett Martin, Cole Ragans and RHP Dane Dunning from the 15-day IL. Recalled 2B Andy Ibanez, RHPs Nick Snyder, Drew Stotman, Tyson Miller, LHP Kolby Allard and C Meibrys Viloria from Round Rock (PCL). Recalled RHP Spencer Howard from ACL Rangers. Recalled RHP Ricky Vanasco from Frisco (TL).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Assigned RHP Casey Lawrence to Buffalo (IL). Reinstated SS Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and 2B Santiago Espinal from the 10-day IL. Recalled LHPs Anthony Kay, Matt Gage, RHPs Thomas Hatch and Julian Merryweather from Buffalo. Recalled SS Leo Jinenez from Vancouver (NL). Recalled RHP Hagen Danner from New Hampshire (EL).
|National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated RHPs Keynaan Middleton, Ryne Nelson and LHP Kyle Nelson from the 15-day IL. Reinstated SS Katel Marte from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHPs J.B. Bukauskas, Corbin Martin, Edwin Uceta, Luis Frias, LHPs Thler Holton, OFs Seth Beer, Alek Thomas and C Jose Herrera from Reno (PCL).
ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated RHPs Spencer Strider and Kirby Yates from the 15-day IL. Reinsated C Chadwick Tromp and 2B Ozzie Albies from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHPs Mike Soroka, William Woods, Brooks Wilson, Freddy Tarnok, Ian Anderson and 3B Rylan Bannon from Gwinnett (IL).
CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated CF T.J. Friedl from the 10-day IL and LHP Mike Minor and RHP Justin Dunne from the 15-day IL. Recalled RHPs Dauri Moreta, Ryan Hendrix, Jared Solomon, Kyle Dowdy, Daniel Duarte and Raynel Espinal, Cs Mark Kolozsvary and Michael Papierski and OF Allan Cerda from Louisville (IL). Sent RHP Robert Dugger outright to Louisville.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated RHPs Carlos Estevez, Antonio Sezatela and LHP Lucas Gilbreath from the 15-day IL. Reinstated 3Bs Kris Bryant, Connor Joe and OF Charlie Blackmon from the 10-day IL. Recalled 3B Ryan Vilade, RHP Peter Lambert, C Dom Nunez and OF Sam Hilliard from Albuquerque (PCL).
MIAMI MARLINS — Reinsated LHPs Trevor Rogers, Steven Okert and RHP Edward Cabrera from the 15-day IL. Reinstated LHP Daniel Castano from the 7-day IL. Reinsated 1B Garrett Cooper from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHPs Nick Neidert, Sixto Sanchez, Cole Sulser, 3B Luke Williams, SS Jose Devers and C Payton Henry from Jacksonville (IL).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinsated RHPs Matt Bush, Adrian Houser, Jandel Gustave, Trevor Rosenthal, Luis Perdomo and Justin Topa from the 15-day IL. Recalled 3B Pablo Reyes, 2B Esteury Ruiz, RHP Trevor Kelley, C Mario Feliciano and LHP Ethan Small from Nashville (IL).
CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated LHPs Justin Steele and Steven Brault from the 15-day IL. Reinstated 2B Nick Madrigal from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Alexander Vizcaino, LHP Braily Marquez and C Miguel Amaya from Tennessee (SL). Recalled OF Narciso Crook, 2B Jared Young, RHPs Caleb Kilian, Anderson Espinoza, Jeremiah Estrada and OF Alexander Canario from Iowa (IL).
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated RHP Blake Treinen from the 15-day IL. Recalled SS Eddys Leonard and 2B Jorbit Vivas from Great Lakes (ML). Recalled 3B Edwin Rios, OF James Outman and RHP Ryan Pepiot from Oklahoma City (PCL).
NEW YORK METS — Reinstated RHP Tommy Hunter, Tylor Megill and Bryce Montes de Oca from the 15-day IL. Reinstated OF Starling Marte and 3B Brett Baty from the 10-day IL. Sent LHP Alex Claudio outright to Syracuse (IL). Recalled RHPs Yoan Lopez, Stephen Nogosek, Jose Butto, OF Khalil Lee, C Michael Perez and 1B Dominic Smith from Syrarcuse. Recalled SS Ronny Mauricio from Binghamton (EL).
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinsated 2B Edmundo Sosa from the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Jhailyn Ortiz from Reading (EL). Recalled RHPs Vinny Nittoli, Francisco Morales, Sam Coonrod, Tayler Scott, LHP Christopher Sanchez and C Rafael Marchan from Lehigh Valley (IL).
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated LHP Eric Stout and RHP Wil Crowe from the 15-day IL. Reinstated C Zack Collins from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Luis Ortiz, Roansy Contreras, Jeremy Beasley, C Jose Godoy, SS Hoy Park and OF Travis Swaggerty from Indianapolis (IL). Recalled SS Liover Peguero from Altoona (EL).
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Reinstated OF Tyler O'Neill from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHPs Jake Walsh, Kodi Whitley, Freddy Pacheco, James Naile, LHPs Genesis Cabrera, Packy Naughton, C Ivan Herrera, 2B Kramer Robertson and 3B Nolan Gorman from Memphis (IL).
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Reinstated RHP Mike Clevinger from the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Efrain Contreras from Fort Wayne (ML). Recalled LHPs Ryan Weathers, Ray Kerr, Jay Groome, Jose Castillo, RHPs Angel Felipe, Michel Baez, Reiss Knehr, C Brett Sullivan and 2B Eguy Rosario from El Paso (PCL).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated 2B Tommy La Stella, OF Luis Gonzalez and 3B Evan Longoria from the 10-day IL. Reinstated LHPs Thomas Szapucki, Carlos Rodon and RHP Logan Webb from the 15-day IL. Recalled RHPs Randy Rodriguez, Jakob Junis, Zack Littell, 1B Taylor Jones and OF Austin Dean from Sacramento.
|Minor League Baseball
|Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Agreed to terms with 1B/OF Yoel Yaqui on a contract.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Named Jared Lemieux field manager.
OTTAWA TITANS — Traded LHP Tyler Jondron to Winnipeg (AA) in exchage for RHP Erasmo Pinales and INF Justin Thompson.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Released LHP Max Herrmann, 1B Kaleo Johnson and OF connor Oliver.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Waived F Isaiah Whaley. Signed F Xavier Sneed.
|NBA G League
SOUTH BAY LAKERS — Acquired a 2022 first-round pick, a 2022 second-round pick and returning player rights to C Jon Teske from the Lakeland Magic in exchange for the returning player rights to F Jemerrio Jones and South Bay's 2022 third-round pick (from Salt Lake City).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Released DT Anthony Rush.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed LB A.J. Klein to the active roster from New York Giants practice squad. Signed WR Andy Isabella to the practice squad.
BUFFALO BILLS — Released WR Tavon Austin from the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed TE Pharoah Brown.
DENVER BRONCOS — Promoted RB Devine Ozigbo, S Anthony Harris and OLB Jonathan Kongbo to the active roster from the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted RB Phillip Lindsay and DT Chris Williams to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed WR Dezmon Patmon to the practice squad.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed WR Chris Conley to the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed K Taylor Bertolet to the practice squad. Released CB Michael Jacquet from the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed LB Ryan Connelly to the practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed QB Brian Hoyer on injured reserve.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed S Landon Collins.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Designated DB Jimmie Ward to return to practice from injured reserve and DB Jason Verrett to return to practice from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Released WR Cole Beasley from the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed OLB Wyatt Ray to the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Assigned G Keith Kinkaid to Hersey (AHL). Placed LW Joona Koppanen, D Dan Renouf and RW Vinni Lettieri on waivers.
BUFFALO SABRES — Released C Cody Eakin from his professional tryout contract (PTO).
CALGARY FLAMES — Released LW Sonny Milano.
EDMONTON OILERS — Named Steve Staios special advisor. Placed G Calvin Pickard on waivers. Released RW Jake Virtanen from his professional tryout contract (PTO).
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled C Zac Dalpe from Charlotte (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Placed C Lias Andersson on waivers. Recalled D Tobias Bjornfot, D Jordan Spence and C T.J. Tynan from Ontario (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned F Gustav Rydahl to Hartford (AHL). Placed RW Jonny Brodzinski on waivers.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Assigned C Olle Lycksell to Lehigh Valley (AHL).
WINNIPEG JETS — Assigned G Arvid Holm to Manitoba (AHL). Announced G Mikhail Berdin will play in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) this season.
|American Hockey League
HAMILTON BULLDOGS — Named Matt Turek interim general manager.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed D Sean Nealis to a three-year contract through 2026 with an option for 2027.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Named Stephanie Labbe general manager of women's soccer.
|COLLEGE
TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named LaNiece Brown assistant athletic trainer, Jose Castilleja Jr. facilities and equipment coordinator, Denise Jackson academic success advisor, Loisa Perez athletics graphic designer, Ryela Rodriguez ticket sales and operations coordinator and Gricelda Saavedra assistant athletic director for business operations (Travel).
