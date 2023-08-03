BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent RHP Mychal Givens and LHP Keegan Akin to Norfolk (IL) on rehab assignments. Agreed to terms with LHP Joe Kemlage on a minor league contract.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated OF Trayce Thompson from the 60-day IL.
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Reinstated RHP Peyton Battenfield from the 60-day IL and optioned him to Columbus (IL)..
HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned RHP Ronel Blanco to Sugar Land (IL). Activated RHP Justin Verlander.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Traded RHP Luis Barroso to Baltimore in exchange for cash considerations.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contract of LHP Dallas Keuchel. Transferred RHP Jose De Leon from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Placed RHP Joe Ryan on the 15-day IL.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed INF Anthony Rizzo on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF/OF Oswaldo Cabrera from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled INF Jonah Bride from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned LHP Hogan Harris to Las Vegas. Designated 2B Tyler Wade for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Zach Neal from Las Vegas.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Released INF Kolten Wong. Selected the contract of RHP Ryder Ryan and optioned him to Tacoma (PCL).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP Trevor Richards on the 15-ay IL, retroactive to August 2. Recalled RHP Bowden Francis from Buffalo (IL).
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Activated OF Tommy Pham. Optioned OF Kyle Lewis to Reno (PCL).
ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent 3B Charlie Culberson outright to Gwinnett (IL). Optioned RHP Ben Heller to Gwinnett.
MIAMI MARLINS — Selected the contract of LHP Devin Smeltzer from Jacksonville (IL). Optioned RHP Huascar Brazoban to Jacksonville.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Activated SS Brice Turang and LHP Andrew Chafin. Reinstated 3B Brian Anderson from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Trevor Megill and INF Abraham Toro to Nashville (IL).
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Activated 1B Alfonso Rivas. Optioned INF Nick Gonzales to Indianapolis (IL).
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Released OF Preston Tucker.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Merrick Baldo, Mikey Tepper, Travis Sthele, Travis Sykora and OF Dylan Crews. Optioned SS Luis Garcia to Rochester (IL). Recalled INF Jeter Downs from Rochester. Sent C Israel Pineda to Harrisburg (EL) on a rehab assignment.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Waived F Xavier Sneed.
MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Named Ernest Scott head coach and promoted Nathan Bubes to assistant coach and Michael Di Benedetto to assistant coach/director of operations for Iowa Wolves (G League affiliate).
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed DL Ethan Greenridge on injured reserve. Waived TE Felipe Franks, WR Chris Blair and DL Ikenna Enechukwu with an injury designation.
DENVER BRONCOS — Placed LB Jonas Griffith on injured reserve. Signed LB Austin Ajiake.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed LB Arron Mosby off waivers from Carolina.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Reinstated DE Chase Winovich from the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived WR Johnny King. Signed WR Amari Rodgers.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed RB Austin Walter on injured reserve.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed S Myles Dorn and LB Mike Rose. Placed DB Bennett Williams on injured reserve after clearing waivers.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released G Bobby Evans. Signed Ts Christian DiLauro and Jarrid Williams.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released LB Terez Hall with an injury designation.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed RB Alfonzo Graham on injured reserve after clearing waivers.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed CB Anthony Averett. Placed CB Terrance Mitchell on injured reserve.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived OL Jamarco Jones.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Placed OT David Bada on injured reserve/ Signed DT Curtis Brooks.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Transferred Marcelino Moreno to Coritiba FC (Brazil’s Série A. Moreno) permanently. Acquired a 2023 international roster slot from St. Louis City SC in exchange for $100,000 in 2024 general allocation money (GAM).
COLORADO RAPIDS — Traded F Michael Barrios to LA Galaxy in exchange for first-round 2024 SuperDraft pick and up to $50,000 in general allocation money (GAM). Acquired M Sidnei Tavares on loan from FC Porte (Portugal), pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
D.C. UNITED — Signed D Eric Davis using general allocation money (GAM), pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa. Signed F Jose Fajardo from Club Atletico Independiente (Panama first division), pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
FC DALLAS — Acquired M Asier Illarrmendi, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa,
LA GALAXY — Signed D Maya Yoshida through end of 2024 season, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa. Acquired M Edwin Cerrillo from FC Dallas in exchange for $200,000 in 2023 general allocation money (GAM).
LOS ANGELES FC — Transferred M Jose Cifuentes to Rangers F.C. (Scottish Premiership).
MINNESOTA UNITED — Acquired M Jan Gregus from Nashville SC in exchange for a second-round 2024 SuperDraft pick and $75,000 in general allocation money (GAM). Agreed to terminate D Kemar Lawrence's contract.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Acquired F Jorge Cabezas Hurtado on loan from Watford FC, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Acquired F Matthew Hoppe on loan from Middlesbrough F.C. (EFL Championship).
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Acquired D Sam Adekugbe from Hatayspor (Turkish Super Lig side) through 2026. Signed F Deibar Caicedo to a contract extension through 2024 and loaned him to Junior FC (Colombian Categoria Primera A side).
National Women's Soccer League
NJ/NY GOTHAM — Named Mary Wittenberg president.
COLLEGE
NEW MEXICO — Named Matt Risdon recruiting coordinator an assistant coach.
RUTGERS — Named Ryan Mather assistant women's volleyball coach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.