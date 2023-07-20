BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent RHP Austin Voth to Florida Coast League (FCL) Orioles on a rehab assignment.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated RHP Zack Greinke from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Max Castillo to Omaha (IL).
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with free agent LHP Cam Tullar on a minor league contract.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled OF Cade Marlowe from Tacoma (PCL). Placed OF Jarred Kelenic on the 10-day IL.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with SSs Arjun Nimmala and Nick Goodwin, RHPs Landen Maroudis, Josh Mollerus, Grant Rogers, Chay Yeager, Kelena Sauer, Jackson Hornung and Aaron Munson, LPHs Kai Peterson, Connor O'Halloran and OFs Jace Bohrofen, Sam Shaw and Brennan Orf and C Jackson Hornung. Signed non-drafted free agents 2B Bryce Arnold, LHP J.J. Sanchez and C Nate LaRue.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent LHP Max Fried to Gwinnett (IL) on a rehab assignment.
MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Xavier Meachem and LHP Kevin Vaupel.
NEW YORK METS — Placed OF Starling Marte on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 17.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with free agent RHP Shaun Anderson on a minor league contract.
ST LOUIS CARDINALS — Sent RHP Drew VerHagen to Springfield (IL) on a rehab assignment. Reinstated OF Tyler O'Neill from the 60-day IL. Designated RHP Ryan Tepera for assignment.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Reinstated RHP Robert Suarez from the 60-day IL. Designated LHP Jose Castillo for assignment. Optioned RHP Matt Waldron to El Paso (PCL).
Minor League
Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed OF Josh Broughton.
JOLIET SLAMMERS — Released C Mike Falsetti and OF Matt Feinstein.
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Released OF Jordan Howard.
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed INF Martin Vincelli-Sinard. Released 1Bs Sam Abbott and Mathieu Sirois.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Hunter Hoopes.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Released LHP Ian McMahon.
BASKETBALL
Women’s National Basketball Association
MINNESOTA LYNX — Activated G Aerial Powers. Released G Kayana Traylor from her hardship contract.
PHOENIX MERCURY — Signed F Liz Dixon to a seven-day contract. Waived G Jennie Simms.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed RB Caleb Huntley on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
DETROIT LIONS — Released K Michael Badgley. Placed TE Derrick Deese Jr., QB Hendon Hooker and DL Zach Morton on the active/non-football injury list.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Jayden Reed.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed CB Nik Needham o the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Released C Billy Price with a non-football injury designation. Placed TE Miller Forristall on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed CB Leonard Johnson on injured reserve.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived RB Charles McClelland.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
INTER MIAMI CF — Signed D Jorbi Alba to a contract through the 2024 season with an option for 2025.
NASHVILLE SC — Promoted Lindsey Paola to chief operating officer.
COLLEGE
JACKSONVILLE — Name Justin Pope pitching coach for men's baseball.
WASHINGTON (Md.) Named Meghan Keelan head coach for women's lacrosse.
