BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent RHP Austin Voth to Norfolk (IL) on a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled LHP Sammy Peralta from Charlotte (IL).

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Recalled RF Oscar Gonzalez from Columbus (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled RHP Trey Wingenter from Toledo (IL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Transferred RHP Ben Joyce from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Designated INF Jared Walsh, LHP Tucker Davidson and RHP Tucker Walsh for assignment. Activated RHP Reynaldo Lopez. Recalled RHP Zach Weiss from Salt Lake PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated DH Byron Buxton from the paternity list. Optioned OF Trevor Larnach to St. Paul (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Sent SS Kevin Smith and 2B Esteury Ruiz to Las Vegas (PCL) on a rehab assignment.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with RHPs Rowan Wick and Seth Elledge on minor league contracts.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Riley Pint to Albuquerque (PCL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned 2B Yonny Hernandez to Oklahoma City (PCL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Acquired 1B Carlos Santana from Pittsburgh in exchange for INF Jhonny Severino. Optioned RHP Trevor Megill to Nashville (IL).

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed G Dylan Windler to a two-way contract.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Signed G Sidy Cissoko and F Sandro Mamukelashvili.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed WR Javon Wims. Placed WR Marquez Stevenson on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed DE Trey Hendrickson to a one-year contract extension.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated WR Anthony Schwartz from the active/non-football injury (NFI) list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated OT Caleb Jones and DBs Tarvarius Moore and Tarif Carpenter from the active/non-football injury (NFI) list. Placed WR Jeff Cotton on injured reserve.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Chris Lammons.

KANSAS CITY CHIEEFS — Signed WR Tyler Scott.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed CB Isiah Brown. Waived CB Jordan Perryman with an injury designation.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed WR Milton Wright.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DT Kevin Atkins.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Activated P Mitch Wishnowsky from the active/non-football injury (NFI) list. Signed LB Kyahwa Tezino.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Re-signed LB Ben Burr-Kirven.

WASHINGTON COMANDERS — Waived DB Xavier Henderson from the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list with an injury settlement.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Logan Cooley to a three-year, entry-level contract.

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Re-signed G Nolan Maier.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Signed M Gabriel Pirani on loan from Santos FC (Brazilian Serie A), pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Loaned F Sebas Ferreira to Club Regatas Vasco de Gama (Brazil) for the remainder of the season.

LOS ANGELES FC — Acquired a 2023 international roster slot from Columbus Crew in exchange for $150,000 in general allocation money (GAM).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Trending Video

Recommended for you