|BASEBALL
|Minor League Baseball
|Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Reed Hayes.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Signed G Lester Quinones to a 10-day contract.
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed F Jay Huff to a two-way contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Acquired a 2023 sixth-round draft pick and F Jakub Voracek from Columbus in exchange for G Jon Gillies. Acquired a 2023 third-round draft pick and D Michael Kesselring from Edmonton in exchange for F Nick Bjustad and D Cam Dineen.
BOSTON BRUINS — Signed RW David Pastrnak to an eight-year contract extension. Recalled C Jakub Lauko from Providence (AHL). Acquired LW Tyler Bertuzzi from Detroit in exchange for a 2024 first-round draft pick and a 2025 fourth-round draft pick.
BUFFALO SABRES — Traded F Anders Bjork to Chicago in exchange for future considerations.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled F Lukas Reichel from Rockford (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Acquired a 2024 first-round draft pick and a 2025 fourth-round draft pick from Boston in exchange for LW Tyler Bertuzzi. Recalled LW Adam Erne from Grand Rapids (AHL).
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Placed G Evan Fitzpatric and G Jean-Francois Berube on waivers. Reassigned LW Grigori Denisenko to Charlotte (AHL).
MINNESOTA WILD — Signed C Hunter Haight to a three-year, entry-level contract.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Luke Evangelista, C Mark Jankowski and LW John Leonard from Milwaukee (AHL).
OTTAWA SENATORS — Returned D Jacob Larsson to Belleville (AHL).
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Returned LW Elliot Desnoyers and RW Olle Lycksell to Lehigh Valley (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed LW Sammy Blais to a one-year contract.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Placed D Derrick Pouliot on waivers.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Darren Raddysh from Syracuse (AHL).
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Activated C Curtis Lazar from injured reserve.
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Acquired G Jonathan Quick from Columbus in exchange for G Michael Hutchinson and a 2025 seventh-round draft pick.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed F Ethen Frank to a one-year, two-way contract.
WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled LW Axel Jonsson-Fjallby from Manitoba (AHL).
|American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended Abbotsford D Jett Woo one game for an instigator penalty during a Mar. 1 game against Ontario.
TORONTO MARLIES — Returned G Luke Cavallin to Newfoundland (ECHL).
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Acquired D Peter DiLiberatore.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
D.C. UNITED — Signed M Yamil Asad to a one-year contract.
SPORTING KC — Acquired D Dany Rosero from Atletico Junior (Columbian side), pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
|MLS Next Pro
PORTLAND TIMBERS 2 — Signed Ds Julian Bravo, Jaden Jones-Riley, Tyler Clegg, Keesean Ferdinand and Tristan Weber, Ms Victor Griffith, Noel Caliskan, Blake Pope and Michael Vang, Fs Dawson McCartney, Selmir Miscic and Joshua Penn and Gs Ryan Bilichuk and Carver Miller.
