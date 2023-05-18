BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned LHP Ryan Sherriff to Worcester (IL).
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Sent RHP Aaron Civale to Columbus (IL) on a rehab assignment.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Taj Bradley from Durham (IL). Optioned RHP Zack Burdi to Durham.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released QB Jacob Eason and WR Preston Williams.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DT Byron Cowart.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed CB Deonte Banks.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed OL Tyler Steen and DB Sydney Brown.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ELKS — Signed DB Christian Campbell.
HOCKEY
Minor League Hockey
American Hockey League
TORONTO MARLIES — Released C Grant Cruikshank and LW Brandon Lisowsky from amateur tryout contracts (ATO). Released F Ryan Tverberg from a professional tryout contract (PTO). Returned RW Zach Solow to Newfoundland (ECHL).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MLS — Awarded expansion team to San Diego.
