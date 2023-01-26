|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with RHP Austin Voth on a one-year contract. Acquired LHP Cole Irvin and RHP Kyle Virbitsky from Oakland in exchange for INF Darell Hernaiz. Designated LHP Darwinzon Hernandez for assignment.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with Cs Angelo Hernandez, Stiven Flores and Elias Riera, INFs Javier Mofollon, Eyke Ugueto, Zach Remillard and Adrian Gil, OF Marcelo Alcala and RHPs Oscar Hernancez, Jose Malave, Jordany Chirinos and Fabian Ysalla on minor league contracts.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Named Dana Brown general manager.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Zach Vincej manager, Jake Witt pitching coach, Hecmart Nieves third base/catching coach and Seth Mejias-Brean hitting coach for Modesto (CAL). Sent LHP Justus Sheffeild outright to Tacoma (PCL).
|National League
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Released 1B Jon Singleton.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with RHP Jun-Seok Shim on a minor league contract. Sent 3B Miguel Andujar outright to Indianapolis (IL).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Agreed to terms with Frank Reich to become head coach.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DB Greg Stroman Jr. to a reserve/futures contract.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed OT Isaac Alarcon and TE Seth Green to reserve/futures contracts.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed CB Ka'dar Hollman to reserve/futures contract.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Named Bill O'Brien offensive coordinator/quarterback coach.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed WR Kawaan Baker, LB Ryan Connelly, TE Miller Forristall and K Alex Quevedo to reserve/futures contracts.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DB Terrell Burgess and WR David Sill to reserve/futures contracts.
NEW YORK JETS — Hired Nathaniel Hackett as offensive coordinator.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Returned F Milos Kelemen to Tucson (AHL).
CALGARY FLAMES — Recalled D Dennis Gilbert from Calgary (AHL).
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Activated C Denis Malgin from injured reserve.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled D Kevin Gravel from Milwaukee (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Signed D Ben Harpur to a two-year contract extension. Reassigned G Olof Lindblom from Jacksonville (ECHL) to Hartford (AHL).
OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled G Kevin Mandolese from Belleville (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Activated D Robert Bortuzzo from injured reserve. Waived C Matthew Peca.
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Signed LW Andrei Kuzmenko to a two-year contract extension.
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Activated LW William Carrier from injured reserve.
|American Hockey League
BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Assgined F Graham McPhee to Fort Wayne (ECHL).
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Recalled G Cam Johnson.
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Recalled G Pavel Cajan from Kalamazoo (ECHL).
COLORADO EAGLES — Signed C Cedric Pare to a standard player contract (SPC).
LAVAL ROCKET — Recalled G Philippe Desrosiers from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).
ONTARIO REIGN — Recalled D Tyler Inamoto and F Brett Kemp from Greenville (ECHL).
SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Assigned F Andrei Bakanov to Worcester (ECHL).
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Released D Adam Smith from a professional tryout contract (PTO).
|ECHL
ECHL — Suspended Wichita F Quinn Preston three games and fined him an undisclosed amount as a result of an unpenalized elbowing infraction on Jan. 25 in a game against Idaho.
ALLEN AMERICANS — Signed G Justin Kapelmaster. Activated F Justin Young from reserve. Placed F Zach Pochiro on reserve. Loaned G Luke Peressini to Belleville (AHL).
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated G Evan Fitzpatrick from injured reserve.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Placed D Max Balinson on reserve.
IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Traded F Dylan Sadowy to Savannah.
TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Signed D Timothy Faulkner. Activated D Loic Jarry from reserve. Placed D Brett Beauvais on reserve. Placed D Mathieu Brodeur on injured reserve.
WHEELING NAILERS — Released D Roy Kanda.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Released G Joey Spagnoli as an emergency backup goaltender (EBUG).
|AUTO RACING
|NASCAR
STEWART-HAAS RACING — Signed driver Chase Briscoe to a multiyear contract extension.
|SOCCER
U.S. SOCCER FEDERATION — Announced the departure of sporting director Earnie Stewart and men's national team general manager Brian McBride.
|Major League Soccer
AUSTIN FC — Named Claudio Reyna technical adviser, Josh Wolff interim chief soccer officer and Sean Rubio interim sporting director.
LOS ANGELES FC — Signed M Daniel Crisotomo and G Abraham Romero to one-year contracts.
ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed F Ramiro Enrique to a three-year contract, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC), P-1 visa and a medical evaluation.
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Acquired M Joaquin Torres from CF Montreal in exchange for $250,000 2023 general allocation money (GAM) and $250,000 in 2024 GAM, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
|USL Championship
LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Signed F Panayioti Armenakas.
OAKLAND ROOTS SC — Signed M Ethan Kohler.
|USL League One
UNION OMAHA — Signed F Conor Doyle, pending league and federation approval.
|MLS Next Pro
MINNESOTA UNITED FC 2 — Signed G Will Pulisic to a one-year contract.
|National Women's Soccer League
ANGEL CITY FC — Signed M/F Katie Johnson to a two-year contract.
ORLANDO PRIDE — Named Cory Price director of medical and performance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.